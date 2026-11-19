Ramayana Part 1 has completed two weeks in theatres and continues its phenomenal run at the worldwide box office. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the mythological epic has added another major record to its growing list of achievements. The film has become the fastest Indian movie to cross the Rs 1,500 crore mark worldwide, achieving the milestone in just 14 days.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film has recorded impressive numbers across India and overseas markets. From becoming the first Bollywood film to cross Rs 50 crore gross in all four South Indian markets to entering North America’s exclusive $25 million club, Ramayana has set several new benchmarks. Here is a look at the major box office records Ramayana has broken in its first two weeks.

Fastest Indian film to cross Rs 1,500 crore worldwide

Ramayana has become the fastest Indian film to cross the Rs 1,500 crore mark at the worldwide box office. According to Sacnilk, the film registered a worldwide gross of Rs 1,519.05 crore in 14 days. This includes Rs 1,009.05 crore from India and Rs 510 crore from overseas markets.

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With this, it has surpassed Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which took 16 days to reach the Rs 1,500 crore milestone. Pushpa 2: The Rule achieved the feat in 17 days, while Baahubali 2: The Conclusion took 20 days. Aamir Khan’s Dangal reached the figure in 30 days, with its China release contributing significantly to its worldwide business.

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Sixth Indian film to cross Rs 1,000 crore gross in India

Ramayana has entered the exclusive Rs 1,000 crore India gross club in just two weeks. It has become the sixth Indian film to achieve the milestone, joining Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

The achievement also marks Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s first film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore gross mark in the domestic market.

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Biggest second weekend for an Indian film

Ramayana recorded the biggest second weekend at the Indian box office, collecting Rs 196 crore net across all languages. It surpassed the previous benchmark held by Dhurandhar 2, which had earned Rs 172.70 crore net during its second weekend.

The film collected Rs 48.10 crore on its second Friday, followed by Rs 72.90 crore on Saturday and Rs 75 crore on Sunday. While Dhurandhar 2 continues to hold the lead in the Hindi-only second-weekend comparison, Ramayana’s combined collections across five languages helped it establish a new all-language record.

Highest second-week collection in just six days

The film also set a new benchmark for second-week collections. According to Sacnilk, Ramayana earned Rs 279.80 crore net in the first six days of its second week, across all languages.

It surpassed the seven-day second-week collections of Pushpa 2 (Rs 264.80 crore), Baahubali 2 (Rs 264 crore) and Dhurandhar 2 (Rs 263.65 crore). The achievement came even before the film completed its second week in theatres.

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First Bollywood film to cross Rs 50 crore in all four South Indian markets

Ramayana has created history by becoming the first Bollywood film to collect more than Rs 50 crore gross individually in all four major South Indian markets: Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The film’s Tamil Nadu collection crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on its 14th day. Earlier Bollywood blockbusters such as Jawan, Animal and Dhurandhar 2 had performed strongly in the southern markets but had not crossed this benchmark in all four territories.

The milestone is also significant for Yash. His KGF: Chapter 2 had earlier become the first Kannada film to cross Rs 50 crore gross in Kerala. With Ramayana, the actor is now associated with films from two different industries achieving the milestone in the state.

Second Bollywood film to cross $25 million in North America

Ramayana has entered North America’s exclusive $25 million club, becoming only the second Bollywood film to achieve the milestone after Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

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According to Sacnilk, the film had collected $24.49 million by Monday, November 16, before crossing the $25 million mark with Tuesday’s collections. It has also overtaken Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film in North America. Dhurandhar 2 continues to hold the top position with $28.64 million.

Biggest worldwide IMAX opening for an Indian film

Ramayana registered the biggest worldwide IMAX opening for an Indian film, earning approximately $6 million during its opening weekend.

Biggest IMAX opening in India for an Indian film

The film also set a record for the biggest IMAX opening in India for an Indian film. Its domestic IMAX collections stood at approximately $2 million, making it a major milestone for Indian cinema in the premium large-format market.

Highest single-day BookMyShow ticket sales for a Bollywood film

Ramayana recorded the highest-ever single-day ticket sales for a Bollywood film on BookMyShow, selling approximately 16.60 lakh tickets in a single day. It also registered the highest first-Monday ticket sales on the platform, achieving the milestone on November 9.

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Record hourly ticket sales on BookMyShow

The film also registered more than 1.40 lakh ticket sales within a single hour on BookMyShow, setting a new hourly booking record for a Bollywood film, according to Sacnilk.

Seven consecutive days of over 10 lakh BookMyShow ticket sales

Ramayana recorded more than 10 lakh ticket sales on BookMyShow for seven consecutive days during its opening week.

Seventh Indian film to cross 14 million BookMyShow tickets

The film also joined the exclusive 14-million-ticket club on BookMyShow, becoming the seventh Indian film to achieve the milestone, according to Sacnilk’s ticket-sales tracking.

Second Bollywood film to collect Rs 100 crore net in a single day

On its fifth day in theatres, Ramayana collected Rs 107.50 crore net in India, becoming the second Bollywood film after Dhurandhar 2 to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in a single day. Its Hindi version alone contributed Rs 87.25 crore net to the day’s collection.

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Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Nitesh Tiwari score career-best openings

Ramayana has delivered the biggest opening-day collection of Ranbir Kapoor’s career, earning Rs 64.85 crore net across all languages on its first day. It surpassed his previous best, Animal, which collected Rs 63.80 crore net in India.

The film has also given Sai Pallavi her biggest opening, overtaking her previous best, Amaran, which earned approximately Rs 21.40 crore on its opening day.

For director Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic has registered a career-best opening as well, comfortably surpassing his 2016 sports drama Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, which had collected Rs 29.78 crore net on its first day.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also features Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Arun Govil in a pivotal role.

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Produced by Namit Malhotra, the mythological epic features music by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Mounted as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic, the first instalment is followed by Ramayana: Part Two, scheduled for a Diwali 2028 release.