Fans hope for Alka Yagnik’s speedy recovery after her wheelchair video emerges online

Popular singer Alka Yagnik recently became one of the recipients of the Padma Bhushan award and made a rare outing to attend the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. While she personally received India’s third-highest civilian honour by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, her deteriorating health became a talking point for her concerned fans. Alka has largely stayed away from public appearances since being diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder two years ago.

At the ceremony, she walked towards the podium with some assistance. And now, a new clip from the event has emerged online which shows Alka on a wheelchair.

Wishing Alka Yagnik strength, comfort, and a smooth recovery. May she regain her health soon and return to full mobility and good health. pic.twitter.com/22jkpDZtOP — Sapna Madan (@sapnamadan) June 24, 2026

Fans expressed concern towards the singer in the comments section and prayed for her recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓐𝓵𝓴𝓪 𝔂𝓪𝓰𝓷𝓲𝓴 ❤️ (@alkayagnik_glam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓐𝓵𝓴𝓪 𝔂𝓪𝓰𝓷𝓲𝓴 ❤️ (@alkayagnik_glam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓐𝓵𝓴𝓪 𝔂𝓪𝓰𝓷𝓲𝓴 ❤️ (@alkayagnik_glam)

Alka Yagnika’s post after Padma Bhushan win

Hours after the ceremony, Alka shared an emotional note on social media, revealing that she has been battling health challenges and has intentionally kept a low profile during her recovery. She expressed gratitude for the unwavering love and support she has received from fans.

Alka shared in the caption, “For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alka Yagnik (@therealalkayagnik)

She added, “Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country – the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges. This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today – not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey.”

She concluded her post by writing, “I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for conferring upon me this extraordinary honour. I accept it with immense humility and respect. Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me. Today, I didn’t just accept an award – I felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey. Thank you ♥️Love, Alka.”

Alka Yagnik first opened up about being diagnosed with sensorineural hearing loss, a rare hearing disorder reportedly triggered by a viral attack, in 2024.