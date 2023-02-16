scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
When Alka Yagnik was inducted into Kishore Kumar’s ‘harem’ while travelling in Muscat: ‘He was very mischievous’

Alka Yagnik recalled old stories of the legendary Kishore Kumar, and said that despite his playful nature, his talent was unparalleled.

alka yagnik kishore kumarAlka Yagnik fondly recalled stories of Kishore Kumar in a new interview.

In her long and storied career as a playback singer, Alka Yagnik has many tales to tell. In a new interview with Film Companion, she fondly recalled memories of working with the legendary Kishore Kumar, whom she described as a mischievous man, constantly having fun during recordings, but also thoroughly professional and impeccably talented when it came to his craft.

Alka recalled when Kishore Kumar asked her to drop him home after a recording, and remembered how he sat on the backseat of her Maruti 800, holding the headrests like a child, gossiping about the industry. She also recalled that his code-word for payment would be ‘coffee’. “Coffee pi li, theek thi?” he would ask his secretary, to confirm if he’d been paid to sing a song. He would proceed only when his secretary would tell him that the coffee was indeed satisfactory.

Also read |Udit Narayan flirts with Alka Yagnik on The Kapil Sharma Show, says ‘Alka ke rag rag mein Udit baitha hai’

“Oh my God, he was hilarious. With a straight face, he used to say a lot of things,” she said. “He used to deliberately mess around with music directors. He’d tell me, ‘Look what I do now’, and then he would purposely sing the wrong word. The music director would come running to tell him that he’d made a mistake, and Kishore da would make a full scene of noting down the correct lyrics. Next time again he would sing the wrong word, and the music director would be pulling out his hair. But when the the take used to start, he would be flawless, seamless.” Asked if he was a ‘one-take’ artist, Alka said, “Absolutely.”

Recalling another story, Alka made a reference to a photo in which Kishore Kumar was dressed as a sheikh. She said, “We’d gone to Muscat, and we went to a photo studio. He dressed up like an Arab, and he made three of us stand behind him. I, Sadhana Sargam, and Sapna Mukherjee. The three of us were supposed to be a part of his harem… He was a child at heart, very mischievous, but a genius. His voice is romance personified.”

Alka began her career in the early 1980s, and is now recognised as the most-streamed artist on YouTube, with over 15 billion streams in 2022. The legendary Kishore Kumar, often regarded as the greatest of all Indian playback singers, died in 1987.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 13:16 IST
