‘Finding my way back’: Alka Yagnik opens up on hearing loss after Padma Awards appearance

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik was conferred the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. The singer, who has largely stayed away from public appearances since being diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder two years ago, attended the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi to personally receive India’s third-highest civilian honour.

Hours after the ceremony, Alka took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself receiving the award from the President in Delhi. She wrote in the caption, “For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way.”

The singer added that her heart is full of gratitude as she receives the “deeply humbling” honour. “While my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges,” she added. Alka hailed the award not only as as a mark of recognition for her work, but also a “reminder for the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alka Yagnik (@therealalkayagnik)

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“I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today – not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey,” wrote Alka. “Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me. Today, I didn’t just accept an award – I felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey,” she added.

Alka also thanked President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for the honour. Several celebrities and fans congratulated the singer, including Ila Arun, who commented, “Proud of you, your partner Ila Arun.”

Alka Yagnik’s hearing loss

During the livestream of the Padma Awards ceremony on Tuesday, viewers noticed that Alka was escorted to the stage by an usher as she slowly walked up to receive her Padma Bhushan. She greeted PM Modi, seated in the front row of the audience, and touched his feet before gingerly stepping onto the stage to collect her award from the President.

Two years ago, Alka took to her Instagram handle to share the diagnosis of her rare hearing loss condition — sensorineural nerve hearing loss (SNHL), triggered by a sudden viral attack. This condition occurs when there is damage to the inner ear or the nerve pathways that carry sound signals to the brain. She revealed that she couldn’t hear anything after getting off a flight.

#WATCH | Delhi | Eminent playback singer Alka Yagnik conferred with Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu (Video source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/ui2U9koEMy — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

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“This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers. For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour,” wrote the singer in her Instagram caption.

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The last song Alka lent her voice to was “Naram Kaalja” from Imtiaz Ali’s 2024 Netflix India musical Amar Singh Chamkila. However, after her diagnosis, she hasn’t been able to sing professionally. “Composers approach me now and then. But I am not able to do it,” Alka told NDTV earlier this year, adding that she “still suffers” from the hearing loss.