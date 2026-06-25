Alka Yagnik clarifies viral wheelchair video after Padma Bhushan: ‘I was simply fatigued’

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik has responded to fans’ concerns after a video showing her in a wheelchair following the Padma Bhushan ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan went viral on social media. The footage, recorded after the June 23 event, showed the singer being assisted while leaving the venue, prompting many admirers to worry about her health.

One of Indian cinema’s most celebrated playback singers, Alka Yagnik has largely stayed away from public appearances since being diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder two years ago. While she personally received the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, from President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, her appearance at the ceremony became a topic of discussion among concerned fans.

While Alka walked to the stage with some assistance during the ceremony, a separate video showing her leaving the venue in a wheelchair soon surfaced online. The clip quickly drew reactions from fans, many of whom prayed for her recovery and well-being.

Alka Yagnik explains wheelchair use

Responding to the concern surrounding the viral video, Alka Yagnik shared a statement on social media to reassure her followers.

“Thank you for your love, concern and countless good wishes. I have seen the concern surrounding a video from the ceremony and would like to assure everyone that I am well and progressing positively in my recovery,” she wrote.

The singer clarified that the wheelchair was not required because of any sudden medical emergency. Instead, she said she was exhausted after spending an entire day attending official engagements linked to the prestigious honour.

“After a long and memorable day at the Padma felicitation, I was simply fatigued and requested a wheelchair while leaving,” she explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alka Yagnik (@therealalkayagnik)

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Offering further reassurance, she added, “Please do not worry. I feel much better and remain deeply grateful for the prayers and support that continue to strengthen me.”

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An emotional Padma Bhushan moment

Hours after receiving the prestigious award, Alka Yagnik took to social media with a heartfelt message about her journey, recovery and the significance of the recognition. She also thanked fans for their unwavering support through both the highs and the difficult phases of her life.

“Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country – the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges,” she shared.

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Despite the health challenges she has faced, Alka said the honour carried a deeper meaning for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alka Yagnik (@therealalkayagnik)

“This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today – not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey.”

She concluded her message by urging fans to celebrate the milestone with her rather than focus on her health.

“Let us celebrate this joyous occasion together. With gratitude and love, Alka Yagnik,” she wrote.

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Alka Yagnik’s health battle

In 2024, Alka Yagnik revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss caused by a sudden viral infection. The condition affects the inner ear and auditory nerve pathways, forcing the singer to step away from public appearances as she focused on her recovery.

Alka last lent her voice to “Naram Kaalja” from Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila, composed by A.R. Rahman. The film starred Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles.