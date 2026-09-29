Alisha Chinai says she auditioned for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, left Aamir Khan upset

Singer Alisha Chinai has revealed that she was once in the running to play the female lead opposite Aamir Khan in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, but decided against pursuing the role after an audition left her convinced that acting was not for her.

Speaking to trade analyst Komal Nahta on his podcast Game Changers: The Music Series, Alisha recalled how she initially wanted to pursue acting alongside singing. She said Aamir rehearsed the dialogues with her during the audition for the 1988 film, which eventually starred Aamir and Juhi Chawla.

“Apart from singing, I also wanted to be an actress. This is a story only Aamir and I know. It was for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. I went for an audition, and he rehearsed the dialogues with me. I sort of went home and said, ‘Yaar, main toh cue pe ro nahi sakti.’ I find the whole acting scene in Bollywood movies very contrived. There is no realism,” she said.