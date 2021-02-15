scorecardresearch
Monday, February 15, 2021
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor-Saif attend Randhir Kapoor’s birthday celebrations, see inside photos

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Randhir Kapoor's 74th birthday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 15, 2021 9:23:28 am
kareena kapoor alia bhattRandhir Kapoor celebrated 74th birthday on February 14. (Photo: APH Images)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others celebrated Randhir Kapoor’s 74th birthday on Tuesday evening. Karisma Kapoor, who shared a picture with her father announcing him as her Valentine date, gave a glimpse of the birthday celebrations.

The actor shared a picture of the birthday cake which had ‘You are our Valentine, Happy Birthday Papa’ written on it. A video from the bash also shows expecting parents Kareena and Saif walking in together. They were accompanied by son Taimur. We also spotted Alia and Ranbir attending the family gathering after spending some quality time together on Valentine’s Day.

Here are some of the videos and photos:

randhir kapoor birthday Karisma Kapoor shared this picture on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Apart from Kareena-Saif and Alia-Ranbir, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Tara Sutaria and others attended the birthday celebrations.

Randhir Kapoor, who featured in several films such as Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Raampur Ka Lakshman and Jawani Diwani among others, was last seen in Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013) and Super Nani (2014).

The Kapoor family faced a huge loss recently with the death of actor Rajiv Kapoor, Randhir’s youngest brother. He passed away on February 9 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Randhir, who lost brother Rishi Kapoor in 2020, was heartbroken and had shared his pain in a recent interview. The veteran actor said he was left all alone at his home, having lost his ‘core group’. The family appears to have decided to cheer him up and organised this get-together.

