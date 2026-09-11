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‘Alia came free with Parle-G’: Alia Bhatt recalls sister Shaheen’s childhood ‘ragebait’
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt were quizzed about some popular Gen Z terms at a promotional event for Don't Be Shy on Friday.
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt have produced the upcoming coming-of-age film Don’t Be Shy, which is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 26. Since the film revolves around Gen Z students, Alia and Shaheen were quizzed about some popular Gen Z terms at a promotional event on Friday.
Alia and Shaheen correctly decoded almost all the terms. When it came to “ragebait,” the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor was asked to explain what it meant.
Alia drew on an example from her childhood, recalling how her elder sister Shaheen would tease her by claiming that she wasn’t their parents’ biological child. “Ragebait is what Shaheen used to do to me as a child. She would say, ‘Alia came free with Parle-G’ and wasn’t the parents’ real child,’” she said.
Also Read – ‘Doing better work’: Parineeti Chopra on Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra working after motherhood
At the same event, Alia recalled the time when she made her debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. The 33-year-old said, “14 years ago, I made my debut as an actor, and 14 years later, I am launching four debutantes through my film.”
Alia Bhatt has expanded her career beyond acting in recent years, stepping into production with Darlings in 2022, in which she also starred alongside Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. Since then, she has continued to back projects under her production banner.
On the acting front, Alia was last seen in Alpha, alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol. She has also reunited with Ranbir Kapoor for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.
Don’t Be Shy features Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora and Ansh Duggal in pivotal roles. It will stream on Prime Video.
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