‘Alia came free with Parle-G’: Alia Bhatt recalls sister Shaheen’s childhood ‘ragebait’

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt have produced the upcoming coming-of-age film Don’t Be Shy, which is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 26. Since the film revolves around Gen Z students, Alia and Shaheen were quizzed about some popular Gen Z terms at a promotional event on Friday.

Alia and Shaheen correctly decoded almost all the terms. When it came to “ragebait,” the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor was asked to explain what it meant.

Alia drew on an example from her childhood, recalling how her elder sister Shaheen would tease her by claiming that she wasn’t their parents’ biological child. “Ragebait is what Shaheen used to do to me as a child. She would say, ‘Alia came free with Parle-G’ and wasn’t the parents’ real child,’” she said.