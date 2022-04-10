Alia Bhatt’s uncle Mukesh Bhatt on her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor: ‘My sister-in-law Soni Razdan has refused…’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been keeping fans on their toes ever since rumours about their April wedding spread like wildfire. While Neetu Kapoor has reacted to the numerous speculated dates, Mukesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan’s brother-in-law, refused to speak about the wedding, and said that he will talk ‘after the event’.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Mukesh Bhatt said, “I am not in a position to tell anything at this time. My sister-in-law (Soni Razdan) has refused to discuss anything about this marriage.”

Ranbir and Alia fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra, and have been dating for over four years. They made their first public appearance at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception. When indianexpress.com asked Neetu Singh about her opinion on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as a couple set to tie the knot, the Amar Akbar Anthony actor said, “I just love both of them and they are amazing human beings. They complement each other really well, and they are amazing together. I am really hoping everything goes well.”

In an interview to Indian Express, Alia confessed that she was ‘deeply in love’ with Ranbir, and that she had nothing to hide. “In the moment I am a very ‘dil wala’ person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya’ types. He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it.”

On the work front, both Ranbir and Alia have several films in the pipeline. While Ranbir Kapoor awaits the release of Shamshera and Brahmastra, Alia has Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, apart from the Ayan Mukerji directorial in her kitty.