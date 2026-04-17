Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt engaged to boyfriend Ishaan Mehra; ex Rohan Joshi, Neetu Kapoor react

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt is engaged to her partner Ishaan Mehra. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram with a set of intimate, sunlit pictures.

The first image captures a close, cheerful selfie, with Shaheen smiling and showing off her engagement ring, while Ishaan leans in beside her. Another frame shows the couple walking hand in hand through a lush garden pathway, while a third has them seated on the grass, backs turned to the camera, with Shaheen resting her head gently on Ishaan’s shoulder.

Sharing the photos, Shaheen wrote, “We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing.”