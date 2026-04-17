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Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt engaged to boyfriend Ishaan Mehra; ex Rohan Joshi, Neetu Kapoor react
Shaheen Bhatt announces her engagement to Ishaan Mehra with dreamy photos; ex-boyfriend Rohan Joshi reacts with a warm message as celebs like Ananya Panday shower love.
Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt is engaged to her partner Ishaan Mehra. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram with a set of intimate, sunlit pictures.
The first image captures a close, cheerful selfie, with Shaheen smiling and showing off her engagement ring, while Ishaan leans in beside her. Another frame shows the couple walking hand in hand through a lush garden pathway, while a third has them seated on the grass, backs turned to the camera, with Shaheen resting her head gently on Ishaan’s shoulder.
Sharing the photos, Shaheen wrote, “We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing.”
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Celebs react with love
Soon after the announcement, friends and celebrities flooded the comments section with wishes.
Arjun Kapoor dropped a heart emoji, while Ananya Panday wrote, “Shaheeeeen! Soooo happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ all the love and joy in the world ♥️♥️♥️🧿🧿🧿 best!!!!! 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗.”
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented, “Congos and bongos ♥️♥️,” and Shanaya Kapoor also congratulated the couple.
Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations and blessings.”
Shaheen’s ex-boyfriend Rohan Joshi also commented, “OMG OMG congratulations.”
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A relationship made public last year
Shaheen had made her relationship with Ishaan public last year on his birthday, sharing cosy pictures and writing, “Happy Birthday, Sunshine.”
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Even before that, she had posted glimpses from a family holiday in Thailand, where the Bhatt and Kapoor families rang in the New Year together. While she hadn’t revealed his identity at the time, Ishaan appeared alongside her in a few candid pictures.
Who is Ishaan Mehra?
Ishaan describes himself as a former international swimmer and a fitness professional. According to his social media bio, he represented India at the Youth Asian Games and is now an ATG-certified coach based in Mumbai.
He currently works with SOHFIT by Sohrab Khushrushahi. Interestingly, Alia Bhatt has been training at the same gym for years, with Shaheen often joining her as a workout partner.
Shaheen Bhatt was previously in a relationship with comedian Rohan Joshi. The two parted ways a few years ago.
Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt are daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan. Before his marriage to Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt was married to Kiran Bhatt, with whom he has two children, actor Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt.
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