Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy glow lights up her new pictures, Kareena Kapoor says ‘Uffff, owning it and how’

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy glow lights up in the new pictures shared by her on her Instagram handle. The actor, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Brahmastra, treated her fans to some stunning pictures.

In the pictures, Alia was sporting a baby pink ruffled top paired with a black half jacket and black pants. The actor was also flaunting her baby bump in the first picture. In another video shared by a paparazzi account, Alia is seen posing with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor and the couple struck some adorable poses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The 29-year-old actor wrote in the caption, “The light .. is coming! (In just two weeks) 9TH September —- BRAHMĀSTRA.” Fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with red heart emoticons. Bollywood actors also commented on Alia’s look. While Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “Uffffff owning it and howwwww Love youuu,” Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Sahani wrote, “Glow beauty.” Biapsha Basu, Neha Dhupia and Dia Mirza also dropped red heart emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia announced her pregnancy through a social media post in June while she was shooting her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone in London.

Soon after the announcement Alia had called out media houses for their ‘regressive’ reporting around her pregnancy. In an interview with Goodtimes, the actor said, “It is a section of certain mainstream media conversation which I think is extremely jaded and dated and regressive and all those words we try to run away from. In the garb of writing a positive article, if you are going to actually be saying that a woman’s life is now going to be topsy and turvy, then that’s a bit unfair. You are not saying that about the man. The man is also having a child so why do you only bother the woman.”

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.