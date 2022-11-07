Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt says dad Mahesh Bhatt is a proud nana: ‘He has 3 daughters, this is deja vu for him’

Following the birth of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter on November 6, congratulations from fans and relatives have been pouring in. The actor couple, who tied the knot in April, announced their pregnancy in June, and since then, there has been a lot of excitement within the families.

Rahul Bhatt, Alia’s half-brother, joined others like Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor in expressing their joy at the addition of a new family member. Rahul told Etimes in an interview that he is overwhelmed and although he has not been able to see the child yet, he is just happy that the mother and daughter are healthy.

He also added that his father, director Mahesh Bhatt is the most excited member in the family. Rahul said that Mahesh was eager to meet the little one and also revealed that he is comparing this time to when his first daughter Pooja Bhatt was born. “He’s the proudest person right now. He couldn’t wait for the baby’s arrival. What has happened is that he has had three daughters (Pooja, Shaheen and Alia), so it is a déjà vu of sorts for him,” he added.

Rahul is Mahesh’s son from his first marriage to Kiran Bhatt ( Loraine Bright). As reported by Mid-day, Mahesh rushed to the hospital to meet his granddaughter and couldn’t contain his happiness. He said, “In the blink of an eye, a girl whom I carried in my arms, is now a mama. Life is like an unending magic show, a continuous celebration.”

Alia took to Instagram and announced the news and wrote, “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia.”