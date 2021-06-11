Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya to resume shoots in June

Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan prepare to resume shoot for their respective films from next week. (Photos: Alia Bhatt/Instagram, Varun Dhawan/PR Handout)

As Covid-19 cases have seen a steady fall in recent weeks, the lockdown restrictions have been eased in many parts of India, including Maharashtra. Many production houses have now started strategizing about how to resume shoots while adhering to the new guidelines.

Indianexpress.com has learnt that Alia Bhatt will start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi from next week. Apart from the Alia Bhatt-starrer, several other films will also resume work from June 15.

A source tells us, “Alia was shooting for the film before SLB tested positive for Covid-19. Once he recovered, Alia caught the virus. She was to resume shooting after she recovered. However, as the second wave of the pandemic began, there was a fresh lockdown announced in mid-April and Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot had to be halted.”

The source adds, “Alia and SLB have had a meeting and have discussed the way ahead, and mostly the shooting will resume Monday-Tuesday, next week.” Alia was seen visiting the director’s office on Thursday.

Alia’s Gangubai is set to release on July 30. However, given the delay in wrapping the film, the makers of the film are reportedly looking at rescheduling the film’s release plan.

Actor Varun Dhawan is set to resume his Bhediya too. The film’s team on Thursday confirmed that the actor will start shooting the film in Arunachal Pradesh from June 26.

Varun, who was shooting for Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya until mid-April, returned to Mumbai soon after a lockdown was announced in the city. The actor had earlier spoken about shooting amid the pandemic, “Shooting a movie during the pandemic has been extremely challenging but working under the leadership of Amar Kaushik has been one of the most exhilarating and satisfying experiences for me. Amar bhai chalo khelte hain. Was extremely lucky to shoot in a Covid-free town like Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Bhediya, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee, is directed by Amar Kaushik. The film is scheduled to release on April 14 next year.

A couple of days ago, senior actor Amitabh Bachchan too had shared on his blog that he will be resuming shooting of GoodBye soon. He wrote, “My own entire shooting unit, that shall be starting work on my film GoodBye in a few, have all been vaccinated by the Production, and extreme precautions are in place to maintain precaution .. every set room is sanitised after every short break and they that report for work are tested before they can enter the studio .. and every other day random tests are done ; the infected blocked and sent home or to Hospital, immediately.”

Goodbye, helmed by Vikas Bahl, also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

As the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic hit the country in March, film and TV shoots were stopped in Maharashtra. Now that the state is witnessing a decline in the number of fresh coronavirus cases, the government has decided to allow production houses to resume shoot but with certain protocols in place including timing and crowd restrictions. Shooting activities will be conducted in a safety bubble and no outdoor shooting will be allowed after 5 pm. The new guidelines also prohibit shooting with large group and crowd sequences.