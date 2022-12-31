scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha has an adorable bed set-up, see picture

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter first child, daughter Raha, in November of 2022.

Alia BhattActor Alia Bhatt uploaded a picture of daughter of daughter Raha's bed-set. (Photo: Instagram/aliaabhatt)

Actor Alia Bhatt‘s social media posts keep her fans updated with the latest events in her life. These days, her fans wait with bated breath for any update about Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s newborn daughter, Raha. Her latest Instagram story gave a sneak peak into Raha’s bed set-up. Alia shared a picture of a bedding set that her friend has gifted Raha. The pink-coloured set came with a customised cushion embossed with Raha’s name.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed Raha in November this year and have not yet revealed her face. However, they did upload a picture with their daughter when they announced her name on social media.

Alia uploaded an Instagram story with the photograph of the bedding set from Rhea Chatterjee. She wrote on the story, “The most gorgeous bedding set.. thank you my lovely rhea maasi.”

Check out Alia Bhatt’s story –

Alia Bhatt Actor Alia Bhatt shared a special bedding set of daughter Raha. (Photo: Instagram/aliaabhatt)

Alia and Ranbir made their first public appearance together after becoming parents at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement ceremony this week. The couple announced their daughter’s name a few months back with an adorable picture. Alia explained the meaning of Raha’s name in the caption. “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

Ranbir and Alia were last seen on the big screen in Brahmastra: Part One Shiva. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was a big-budget fantasy drama intended to be the first part of a planned trilogy. Ranbir will next be seen in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, whereas Alia will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 18:45 IST
