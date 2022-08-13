Alia Bhatt’s Darlings sets Netflix record, but Wedding Season had an even bigger opening

Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, directed by Jasmeet K Reen, currently has the biggest opening on Netflix for a non-English language Indian release. Not only in India, but the film is also a hit in other countries as it is trending in the top 10 films category in 16 nations, including the UAE, Malaysia, Kenya, and Trinidad & Tobago.

According to the streamer, Darlings has accumulated 10 million viewership hours in its opening weekend. Carter, a South Korean film that was released on August 5, is topping the chart with 27.3 million streaming hours. On the other hand, Wedding Season, an American film centred around Indian characters, has been streamed for approximately 18.6 million hours since its release on August 4. The film is currently among the top ten English language films on Netflix.

Also starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew, Darlings revolves around the domestic violence faced by Badrunissa (Alia Bhatt) at the hands of her husband, Hamza (Vijay). However, things take a darkly humorous twist when Hamza starts getting a taste of his own medicine.

The film is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine. Talking about turning producer with the project, Alia said in a statement, “Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it’s my first film as a producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over.”

Darlings marks the debut of director Jasmeet K Reen and features music by Vishal Bhardwaj.