Alia Bhatt’s Darlings goes on floors, check out first photos from the table read

Alia Bhatt at the table read of Darlings. (Photo: Eternal Sunshine Production/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings has gone on floors. On Monday, the actor’s production house Eternal Sunshine Productions shared several pictures from the table read of the dark comedy.

The photos featured the film’s stars – Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Varma. The artistes were snapped at their candid best.

The caption of the photos read, “Chapter 1: Introduction. Yeh comedy thodi dark hai.”

Earlier, the Badshah of Bollywood aka Shah Rukh Khan had wished Alia Bhatt good luck for her maiden production venture and expressed a desire to be a part of one of her projects soon. “After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional…promise!” read SRK’s tweet.

Apart from Darlings, Alia also has the Telugu movie RRR and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in her kitty.