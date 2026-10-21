Alia Bhatt’s Darlings co-star Divya Vinekar dies; RJ Rohini Ramnathan shares news

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Actor and content creator Divya Vinekar, who appeared alongside Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah in the 2022 film Darlings, has died. The news was announced by her friend, popular radio jockey Rohini Ramnathan, who remembered Divya as someone who made a lasting impact on both her personal and professional life. Rohini also revealed that her death was sudden and unexpected.
Rohini Ramnathan remembers Divya Vinekar
Sharing the news on Instagram, Rohini expressed shock and grief over Divya’s demise. She also requested people to give the family and those close to the actor time and space to cope with their loss.
“It is with utmost sadness and shock that I have to inform all those who love/adore our DV, @divyavinekar left for heavenly abode today. It was sudden and unexpected. The family and the ones whose lives she touched daily with her grace and love are dealing. Enquiries at this moment could be avoided.”
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Rohini also spoke about Divya’s contribution to Fever FM, describing her as a valued colleague whose kindness, knowledge and dedication left a lasting impression.
“DV, as we know her fondly, was a pillar to me personally and professionally for all of us at Fever FM. Her work ethic, her kindness and her knowledge made her one of her kind. You’ll be missed baby, go well. Thank you for being a part of us. We were blessed to have her,” she added.
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Divya Vinekar’s film career
Divya was part of Darlings, the 2022 dark comedy starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. She played a female police constable in the film, which marked Alia’s debut as a producer. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the film was produced by Alia under Eternal Sunshine Productions, alongside Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma of Red Chillies Entertainment.
Released on Netflix on August 5, 2022, Darlings follows a woman who faces domestic abuse at the hands of her husband and eventually seeks revenge. The film received positive responses from critics and audiences for its portrayal of domestic violence through a dark comedic narrative.
Divya also appeared in Jalsa, the 2022 thriller featuring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah.