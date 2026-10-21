Alia Bhatt’s Darlings co-star Divya Vinekar dies; RJ Rohini Ramnathan shares news

Actor and content creator Divya Vinekar, who appeared alongside Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah in the 2022 film Darlings, has died. The news was announced by her friend, popular radio jockey Rohini Ramnathan, who remembered Divya as someone who made a lasting impact on both her personal and professional life. Rohini also revealed that her death was sudden and unexpected.

Rohini Ramnathan remembers Divya Vinekar

Sharing the news on Instagram, Rohini expressed shock and grief over Divya’s demise. She also requested people to give the family and those close to the actor time and space to cope with their loss.

“It is with utmost sadness and shock that I have to inform all those who love/adore our DV, @divyavinekar left for heavenly abode today. It was sudden and unexpected. The family and the ones whose lives she touched daily with her grace and love are dealing. Enquiries at this moment could be avoided.”