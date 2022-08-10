Alia Bhatt’s Darlings clocks 10 million viewing hours in three days

Netflix’s Darlings has received much praise ever since its release on August 5. The film, starring Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah, tells the story of a woman who takes revenge on her abusive husband. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the movie has been trending in the top 10 films list in 16 countries across the Americas, Africa and Asia. It has the highest opening for a non-English original Indian film with more than 10 million viewing hours.

Talking about the appreciation that Darlings has received, Jasmeet said in a statement that it was ‘heartwarming’ to see such a reception. Alia, who plays the lead role in the film, shared in a statement that Darlings has always been a unique and special film for her. “As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be involved—not just as an actor, but also in a bigger way—in bringing these different stories to the audience.”

She added, “I am overjoyed by the overwhelmingly good response to my debut production and I can’t wait to watch the marvels this movie will continue to perform. It’s incredible to see that the film has a global audience with Netflix and with it trending in the top 10 in 16 countries across the globe just in the opening week is incredible!”

Darlings is also Alia Bhatt’s debut production venture under her banner Eternal Sunshine, in collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment.