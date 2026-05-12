Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 red carpet look out: Actor stuns in blush pink strapless gown

Alia Bhatt made a striking style statement at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday after serving major princess vibes with her first appearance at the French Riviera earlier in the day. The first photo of Alia’s look for her maiden Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance has surfaced online, and the actor seems to have opted for understated elegance with a romantic touch.

In the photo, Alia Bhatt is seen standing on the balcony of her hotel at the French Riviera, dressed in a blush pink strapless gown featuring a structured corset-style bodice that elegantly accentuated her silhouette. The outfit also featured flowing sheer drapes around the arms. She accessorised the ensemble with a statement pink-toned gemstone necklace and matching earrings, while keeping her makeup subtle with nude lips and softly defined eyes. Her hair was styled in loose open waves with a side parting.

Alia Bhatt at Cannes Film Festival 📸 pic.twitter.com/NitpbocSJN — Alia’s nation (@Aliasnation) May 12, 2026

ALIA BHATT IS SLAYED MFS 🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/IDH1xupHpI — Alia’s nation (@Aliasnation) May 12, 2026

ALIA BHATT THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE🛐😩❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/LRAYASRPLp — cloud chaser🌥 (@_Akritiy08) May 12, 2026

This marks Alia’s second outing at the prestigious film festival after making her Cannes debut in 2025.

Alia Bhatt’s princess look

Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt turned heads in a dreamy creation by designer Yash Patil, inspired by the iconic silhouettes of the 1950s. The outfit featured a structured fitted bodice with angular cups, a drop waist, and a voluminous skirt layered with ombré-dyed silk organza and tulle, blending vintage couture aesthetics with contemporary elegance.

The ensemble was further elevated by hand-painted artwork by Basuri Chokshi, designed as an ode to the French Riviera. The intricate detailing captured dreamy landscapes, lavender fields, and timeless romance, turning the look into what many fashion enthusiasts described as wearable art.

Soft glam makeup paired with side-swept hair styled into a loose bun added a romantic and whimsical touch to the appearance, while subtle pink tones on her cheeks and lips completed the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Before arriving in Cannes, Alia Bhatt was photographed at the airport in a chic all-black ensemble. She wore a buttoned jacket from Carolina Herrera’s Spring 2026 collection, teamed with capri pants, black sunglasses, and the classic Jackie 1961 shoulder bag from Gucci.

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Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2025

Last year, Alia Bhatt grabbed headlines at Cannes with a custom Gucci outfit that many fashion watchers described as the luxury label’s first sari-inspired creation. The shimmering ensemble, adorned with Swarovski crystals arranged in Gucci’s signature GG monogram, blended elements of traditional Indian draping with a high-fashion gown silhouette.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt replaces Aishwarya Rai

Meanwhile, beauty giant L’Oréal Paris, the official makeup partner of Cannes 2026, sparked conversation online after sharing visuals featuring its global ambassadors at Hotel Martinez in Cannes. Alongside Hollywood names such as Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, and Helen Mirren, the brand prominently featured Alia Bhatt’s poster — notably in place of longtime Cannes icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The move triggered strong reactions from Aishwarya Rai’s fans online. One user asked, “Where is Aishwarya?” while another commented, “Without Aishwarya L’OREAL nothing in India.” Another fan wrote, “No matter how many ambassadors (even 100 alias) L’Oréal signs, none of them can match the timeless elegance and commanding presence that Aishwarya brings and that holds true even today.”

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Apart from Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, several other Indian celebrities are also expected to walk the Cannes red carpet this year, including Aditi Rao Hydari, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ammy Virk, and Karan Johar.