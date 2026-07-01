Alia Bhatt’s Alpha gets UA 16+ rating: CBFC mutes expletives, cuts stabbing scenes

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s Alpha has received a UA 16+ certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to the certification, the film has a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes. Unlike several recent releases, Alpha has not been subjected to any major cuts by the CBFC. However, according to Variety, the board directed the makers to make a few visual modifications before granting certification.

Reportedly, the impact of certain scenes in the first half has been toned down. Multiple stabbing visuals in the second half have either been reduced or replaced with alternate shots. Two additional visual modifications were also made in the first half, although the specific scenes have not been disclosed. Certain expletives have been muted or removed, the opening disclaimer has been revised, and subtitles have been added for all songs.