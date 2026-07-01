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Alia Bhatt’s Alpha gets UA 16+ rating: CBFC mutes expletives, cuts stabbing scenes
Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Alpha was certified by CBFC after they muted expletives, toned down violence and gave two more visual cuts.
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s Alpha has received a UA 16+ certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to the certification, the film has a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes. Unlike several recent releases, Alpha has not been subjected to any major cuts by the CBFC. However, according to Variety, the board directed the makers to make a few visual modifications before granting certification.
Reportedly, the impact of certain scenes in the first half has been toned down. Multiple stabbing visuals in the second half have either been reduced or replaced with alternate shots. Two additional visual modifications were also made in the first half, although the specific scenes have not been disclosed. Certain expletives have been muted or removed, the opening disclaimer has been revised, and subtitles have been added for all songs.
According to Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC also instructed the makers to include anti-alcohol static warnings in all scenes depicting alcohol consumption. Additionally, as per regulations, the producers were asked to submit a parental consent letter for the child artiste featured in the film.
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The certification was reportedly issued on June 29 after the required changes were completed.
Alpha marks the first female-led spy film in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles. Backed by Yash Raj Films, Alpha is scheduled to hit theatres on July 3.
Speaking about the film earlier, Alia Bhatt had said, “If you noticed, we have only revealed the teaser and the trailer. There is a lot that you don’t know yet—not only about Anil sir’s character, but also about my character, Sharvari’s character, Bobby sir’s character, and all that. It is intentional because we want you to experience it in the theatre.”
The spy thriller is set to clash at the box office with Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do, a crime-comedy thriller that follows the story of Baby Karmarkar. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s underbelly, the film blends crime, mystery, action, and dark humour. With just two days left for the films to hit theatres, advance bookings are yet to open for either release.
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