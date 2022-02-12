Alia Bhatt: ‘You can’t make acting your profession without dedication and love’

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali first approached you for Gangubai Kathiawadi, what was your initial reaction?

I was meant to do another movie with Sanjay Sir, titled Inshallah. When that was shelved, true to his words he came to me with the script of Gangubai Kathiawadi. He said: ‘I promised I would make a film with you. So, I am offering you another film.’ After its narration, I had what can be described as a natural reaction – I was shocked. This was a completely different genre compared to Inshallah, which was a love story. I was probably mentally not prepared for this kind of responsibility. I was unsure whether I would be able to pull it off. He asked me to think about it. However, I did not think much. I reached home and messaged him that I would like to meet him the next day. When we met, I told him that I would like to do this film, we would make it happen and we would kill it. That self-doubt had led to me wanting to prove a point to myself, and, subsequently, to the world. Many must have wondered how would I fit into this role of a mafia queen when I have this innocent, baby sort of face. How would I portray that toughness, intensity, and angst? However, I saw Sanjay Sir’s belief in me in his eyes and vision. The experience of being in this movie is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

How intense was your preparation for the role of a sex worker who becomes an activist?

My character lives in Mumbai’s Kamathipura. I worked on my dialect – Gujarati and Marathi accent. I worked with a Gujarati language coach. I speak in a higher tone and I had to bring my bass down. I also watched many old videos featuring Waheeda Rehman, Meena Kumari, Madhubala. I also watched Mandi (1983) and Memoirs of a Geisha (2005) to understand the sentiments of a sex-worker – her desires and dreams. Sir was keen that I should observe the elegance and grace with which these actors perform. He also asked me to observe their demeanour, how they tuck roses in their hair, and especially, the softness in their eyes. Gangubai is a very feminine character – she dresses up in saris. She loves gold jewellery, she even has a gold tooth. She carries a bottle of Rani Chhap (alcohol) in her hand. She is a woman who is hardened inside.

How did you work on the character’s body language?

You will see Gangubai drinking in a number of the scenes in the movie. In the trailer itself, you first see her feet and then a bottle in her hand. That bottle is always with her. I thought if that’s the case, her walk can’t be very poised. My dad (Mahesh Bhatt) told me to nail the walk of the character first. I started walking as I imagined Gangubai would, holding my sari, and putting my legs up. Sometimes, I’d switch into Gangubai mode even when I didn’t need to at home (laughs).

Do directors now visualise you in complex characters?

If I don’t show the ability to depict such roles, directors might not come forward to work with me. At the same time, my instinct plays a very important part when I go ahead with a project. It is the choices that you make that bring you more options.

What is that one thing this film change within you?

There is not a single thing but several. I am not the same person anymore. I don’t approach the scenes the same way. I was always very hardworking but I have become more hardworking after doing Gangubai. I value the whole script and not just my character.

How deeply do you get involved in the characters that you play?

I am not a method actor. I don’t want to know about the character or dwell on it much. I converse with the director before the scene. Then, I perform before the camera. I like to do other things – play games, read books and watch television.

The movies by Bhansali are known for their scale. Was that a draw for you?

His scale is grand but he doesn’t put any shots without emotions. Even in a wide-angle shot, he would see someone walking and point out that something is not right about that. Or, ask a cyclist not to stop but to cycle away. Everyone has a purpose in the scene. He can see everything to its tiniest detail. That’s the reason his films look the way they do. That doesn’t happen by accident. He doesn’t want the movie to look only beautiful but to create an impact on the audience. He puts his soul into it.

What inspired you to be a producer?

I believed I should have done it long ago. I thought why not because this would give me the opportunity to support new talent and content. I should use the position I am in to help others, and, simultaneously, build a production house.

Everyone has also been keenly waiting for you to take the big step in your personal life. Is it going to happen soon?

Let’s say I am in a very happy place in my life. I have met a wonderful man and he is lovely to me. Whenever the time is good, right things will happen.

This year marks a decade since you made your debut as an adult with Student of the Year (2012). What has kept you going?

Love. You can’t make acting your profession if you don’t have dedication and love. It’s not a calculated move. You can’t manipulate your career. The audience connects with your eyes and if you have certain dedication and belief, they too would believe in you as a character. That’s the reason they fall in love with you and accept your career.

You have several releases, including RRR and Brahmastra, lined up for this year.

It’s going to be a packed year. This is usually what my year looks like. I don’t know any other way.

Do you have any particular genre on your wishlist?

I would like to work on an out-and-out comedy. Darlings is a dark comedy. Sanjay Sir has a great sense of humour. There are some scenes in Gangubai that are very funny. Humour comes naturally to him as well as me. I told him that we should do a comedy together.

In an earlier interview with us, your mother Soni Razdan had talked about how driven and hardworking you are. Have you always been like that?

You can’t survive in this business without being hardworking. Nothing comes free. I have seen both my parents work so hard. My mother used to be part of television shows, theatre, and movies. I sleep for five to six hours a day but I am very particular about working out and then heading to the sets. Today, after doing the media interactions, I will shoot for a song in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani till 10 pm. I truly believe that there are no shortcuts. I will take the longest cut and enjoy it all the way.

Will you be watching Gangubai on the big screen at the Berlin International Film Festival, where it’s premiering?

I have watched it on the big screen several times already. But I will watch it again in Berlin. Sometimes you need to miss certain things in life to appreciate its value. Now, I value theatres, big-screen viewing, and its energy much more.

You post nature photos on your Instagram frequently. How often do you get to travel?

I love nature. That makes me very happy – greenery, blue skies, and fresh air. I love to travel to places which offer me these. I don’t want to interact much with people. So, I don’t go to crowded places. The more secluded the better.