Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Alia Bhatt wraps up Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, see video

Actor Alia Bhatt has finished the talkie portion of Karan Johar's directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 11:37:01 am
Alia BhattAlia Bhatt has completed the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Actor Alia Bhatt has completed the talkie portion of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday shared a video of Alia being cheered on by the cast and crew of the movie as she completed her shoot.

In the video, as everyone bids adieu to Bhatt, her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s popular song “Channa Mereya” is heard in the background. Interestingly, Bhatt does the hook step from the song to add fun to the video.

Karan Johar announced the wrap through a long caption posted alongside the video. It read, “A talkie wrap on my Rani! Watch Rocky cheer her on! And excuse my excited and crazy camera moves! Rani ne kaam kar liya on this prem kahani Ab Rocky tu bhi aaja wrap ke maidan me! #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh ! Song selection is from my emotional library!”

Also Read |The world of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is very similar to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Karan Johar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Alia Bhatt reposted the video in her Instagram stories and wrote: “Going to miss this team so so so so so much….talkie wrap on Rocky aur Rani but we have one fabbbbb song to go! Love you all to bitsssssss!!!!!! Untill next yearrrrrr.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani brings together Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after the 2019 film Gully Boy. This movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The film is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

