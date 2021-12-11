Alia Bhatt would love to be a ‘household name’ in south after RRR: ‘That’s all I am waiting for’

Actor Alia Bhatt, along with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, promoted their upcoming film RRR in Chennai on Friday. Here, the Raazi actor was asked how she feels about being a part of a magnum opus that can potentially make her a household name in the southern states.

To this, Alia expressed her excitement and shared how she is waiting for that kind of response after RRR. She said in Hindi, “Aap ke mooh mein ghee-shakkar, that’s all I am waiting for. I hope this happens and I would really love to be a household name because it is amazing when I am traveling with them (Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli). The love and the reach that they have with their fans and they do such amazing work, that does translate. So, I would love to do that as well.”

Here, Alia was also asked to share her experience of working on her very first Telugu film. She said, “The experience was just amazing, he is too lovely. I think I want more of that experience. I keep asking sir what he is doing next. These guys (pointing at Jr NTR and Ram Charan) were amazing, they were very kind to me. Charan would give me some food, Tarak would give me some lessons in Telugu or Tamil, they were always looking out for me. They were really great on set as well. The two would sometimes have their inside jokes that I would not understand, so I would take some time, and they would make me understand also very sweetly.”

Earlier in the week Alia, Rajamouli, Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR launched the trailer of RRR in Mumbai, where Alia had shared how she prepared for her first pan-India film. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor said, “I was very excited and nervous when I was offered the role of Sita. I was more nervous because of the language. I had learnt the lines by heart. I wanted to make sure I say those lines well and take proper pauses. But once I was on set, Rajamouli sir had kept everything ready. And made it very smooth for me. By the end of it, I was sad that it is over. Hopefully, there will be more films with him in the future.”

RRR is all set to release in theatres on January 7.