Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor inspect Ranbir Kapoor’s new home in the making

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor on Wednesday visited Krishna Raj Bungalow’s construction site in Bandra, Mumbai. The two were seen inspecting the progress of the construction.

In February too, Alia Bhatt had joined her beau Ranbir Kapor to inspect the construction site in Bandra. The bungalow is going to be Ranbir’s new residence. This house is special for the Kapoors in many ways, as before Rishi Kapoor passed away, the veteran actor would often visit the construction site to check on the progress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Sources also suggest Ranbir and Alia will move into Krishna Raj bungalow once they tie the knot. A few months ago, Ranbir had spoken up about his marriage plans, where he said that ‘the deal would have been sealed had pandemic not hit our lives’. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” Ranbir said in an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand.

In July, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani had also spoken about her brother’s marriage and how her mother would treat Ranbir’s wife like a queen. In an interview, Riddhima said, “Mom will make a fab mom-in-law. Totally chilled out. She’ll give her daughter-in-law everything and expect nothing. She won’t be a ghusu – the interfering kind. She values her space, so she will give them their space too.”

She added, “She will spoil her daughter-in-law rotten, shower her with love, give her all the respect and look after her… without meddling in their lives. In short, she will treat her like a queen.”

Neetu Kapoor shares a close bond with Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Neetu, Alia and her mother Soni Razdan often spend time together and post pictures on their social media handles. On Neetu’s birthday, Alia had shared a photo and penned a warm caption, “Happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) & warmest of them all. Love you @neetu54.”