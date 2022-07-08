Alia Bhatt wishes ‘soon to be dadi maaaaa’ Neetu Kapoor on birthday, daughter Riddhima gives glimpse of midnight celebration

As Neetu Kapoor turns 64 today, she is celebrating her special day in London with her daughter Riddhima, other members of family and friends. On Friday morning Alia Bhatt wished Neetu on social media with a sweet message, calling her “soon to be dadi maaaaa” (soon-to-be-grandmother) along with a sweet throwback picture from her haldi ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia took to her Instagram story to share this picture where both Alia and Neetu are seen wearing outfits in the hues of yellow. “Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul ..My mother-in-law/friend//sooon to be dadi maaaaa ..love you so s much!!!❤️,” she wrote.

Alia Kapoor wished Neetu Kapoor with a sweet message. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram) Alia Kapoor wished Neetu Kapoor with a sweet message. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)

In the picture, Neetu is seen holding sweets and kissing Alia’s forehead. Neetu shared this picture on her Instagram story and wrote, “Love you so much 😍.”

Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her birthday in London. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram) Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her birthday in London. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram)

Neetu, who is in London, brought in her birthday surrounded by her family and friends, including her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and her husband Bharat Sahni, her sister-in-law Reema Jain and fashion designer Manish Malhotra, among others. Neetu has shared videos from her birthday party where she is seen smiling away while cutting her birthday cake.

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her birthday with friends and family. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram) Neetu Kapoor celebrated her birthday with friends and family. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor also shared a selfie with Riddhima and Bharat and wrote, “Family that give you a reason to SMILE ❤️🤩🧿.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Neetu Kapoor is basking in the success of her comeback film JugJugg Jeeyo. She left for london after promoting the film in full swing with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

A video has surfaced on several paparazzi handles on Instagram where Neetu is seen walking towards the airport gate as paps ask her, “Ma’am where are you going? London?” To which she replied with a “yes,” and then when the paps further asked her if she will meet her daughter-in-law Alia there, she said, “Nahi meri beti hai wahaan, (no, my daughter is there). Bahu, I think shoot ke liye kahi gayi hai (I think my daughter-in-law is shooting else where).” By the time Neetu reaches the airport entrance, the paps ask her to bring back sweets for them, at which Neetu smiles.