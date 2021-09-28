Alia Bhatt wishes Ranbir Kapoor with romantic lakeside photo: ‘Happy birthday, my life’

Actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday evening took to Instagram and wished boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor a happy birthday. In the photo, the two of them are sitting facing a lake, with their backs to the camera. Alia kept her caption short and sweet, but it was enough to make fans go ‘awww’.

Alia wrote, “Happy birthday, my life.” The actor doesn’t often share photos with Ranbir on her Instagram account, even though the two have been in a relationship for almost four years.

After rumours about the two dating went viral in 2017, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their relationship official in 2018, when they attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception together. Much to the excitement of fans, the couple will next be seen in the film Brahmastra, which has faced several delays owing to the pandemic.

During a conversation with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had revealed that owing to the pandemic, he couldn’t get married to Alia as planned. “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn’t hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life.”

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have several projects in the pipeline. Besides Brahmastra, Ranbir has Shamshera, Animal and an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan, in his kitty.

On the other hand, Alia is awaiting the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has RRR, Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.