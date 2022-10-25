Alia Bhatt wishes mother Soni Razdan with beautiful pictures: ‘No amount of love will ever be enough ma…’

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday shared a heartfelt note for her actor-mother Soni Razdan on her 66th birthday. Alia wrote that she has realised how “beautiful a soul” her mother is in the past year. Along with her note, the Brahmastra star also shared a couple of lovely pictures of herself with her mother.

Alia captioned the photos, “Happy birthday to the most incredible human – my safest place – the reason of my existence & any kind of normal functionality today .. ☀️☀️☀️☀️”. She added, “I think this year more than any other year I have understood soooo deeply how beautiful a soul you are and how much you have done for us as a family – you the anchor of lives .. and no amount of love will ever be enough ma ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

One of the pictures has Alia and Soni giggling and another photo has Soni smiling ear to ear, sitting beautifully on the couch.

A few days back, Soni Razdan had written a post for daughter Alia Bhatt when she completed 10 years in the film industry. In her post, Soni had mentioned how she had plans to send Alia to a drama school but Student of the Year happened before that. She wrote on Instagram, “Student of the Year came from Out Of Nowhere for our baby @aliaabhatt and when we least expected it ! At the time Alia was busy working on her International Baccalaureate- a diploma I’m so glad she could do – and acting in a movie was a distant dream … one which we were not at all prepared for … just yet. The plan was for Alia to go to a drama school and then somehow try to get a role in something.”

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, also starring Ranbir Kapoor.