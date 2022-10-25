scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Alia Bhatt wishes mother Soni Razdan with beautiful pictures: ‘No amount of love will ever be enough ma…’

In her birthday note for her mother Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt wrote that she has realised how "beautiful a soul" her mother is in the past year.

alia bhatt soni razdanAlia Bhatt wished her mother Soni Razdan on her birthday. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday shared a heartfelt note for her actor-mother Soni Razdan on her 66th birthday. Alia wrote that she has realised how “beautiful a soul” her mother is in the past year. Along with her note, the Brahmastra star also shared a couple of lovely pictures of herself with her mother.

Alia captioned the photos, “Happy birthday to the most incredible human – my safest place – the reason of my existence & any kind of normal functionality today .. ☀️☀️☀️☀️”. She added, “I think this year more than any other year I have understood soooo deeply how beautiful a soul you are and how much you have done for us as a family – you the anchor of lives .. and no amount of love will ever be enough ma ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Also read |Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor perform Lakshmi Puja, see photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

One of the pictures has Alia and Soni giggling and another photo has Soni smiling ear to ear, sitting beautifully on the couch.

Also read |Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: ‘Till date, my mother handles my money’

A few days back, Soni Razdan had written a post for daughter Alia Bhatt when she completed 10 years in the film industry. In her post, Soni had mentioned how she had plans to send Alia to a drama school but Student of the Year happened before that. She wrote on Instagram, “Student of the Year came from Out Of Nowhere for our baby @aliaabhatt and when we least expected it ! At the time Alia was busy working on her International Baccalaureate- a diploma I’m so glad she could do – and acting in a movie was a distant dream … one which we were not at all prepared for … just yet. The plan was for Alia to go to a drama school and then somehow try to get a role in something.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phonePremium
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phone
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by MayawatiPremium
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by Mayawati
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buyingPremium
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buying
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roadsPremium
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roads

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, also starring Ranbir Kapoor.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-10-2022 at 01:36:05 pm
Next Story

Diwali-related eye injuries rising in Telangana, Hyderabad hospital reports sudden conjunctivitis outbreak

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement