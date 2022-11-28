scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Alia Bhatt wishes ‘smiggle pop’ Shaheen Bhatt on birthday: ‘No amount of cute and sweet sounding words…’

Alia Bhatt wished sister Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday with throwback photos from her wedding.

alia bhatt, shaheen bhattAlia Bhatt with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

On the occasion of Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday, sister, actor Alia Bhatt posted beautiful pictures on her Instagram handle. The pictures were taken at Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, and in both the snaps, the sisters are gazing affectionately at one another.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Taking to the caption, Alia wrote, “happy birthday to the BEST person ever .. my sweetie .. my little melon smiggle pop. I love you so much that no amount of cute and sweet sounding words will ever be enough . Okay bye calling you in one hour.” Other Bollywood celebrities like Manish Malhotra, Dia Mirza, Neetu Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar also wished Shaheen in the comment section. 

Shaheen had earlier shared an emotional note after Alia and Ranbir welcomed their baby girl on November 6. She shared the news on social media and has written in the caption, “I may never stop weeping. Our little bean is finally here and life has forever changed.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Alia recently unveiled the name of their daughter and announced via social media that they have given her the name Raha. She also explained the meaning behind the name and wrote in the caption, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form, means divine path. In Swahili she is Joy, in Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, in Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, It also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 04:29:09 pm
Next Story

Leopard or jaguar: IFS officer asks netizens to identify. Could you?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Celebrating 19 years of Karan Johar's written film Kal Ho Naa Ho
Celebrating 19 years of Karan Johar’s written film Kal Ho Naa Ho
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close