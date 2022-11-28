Alia Bhatt wishes ‘smiggle pop’ Shaheen Bhatt on birthday: ‘No amount of cute and sweet sounding words…’

On the occasion of Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday, sister, actor Alia Bhatt posted beautiful pictures on her Instagram handle. The pictures were taken at Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, and in both the snaps, the sisters are gazing affectionately at one another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Taking to the caption, Alia wrote, “happy birthday to the BEST person ever .. my sweetie .. my little melon smiggle pop. I love you so much that no amount of cute and sweet sounding words will ever be enough . Okay bye calling you in one hour.” Other Bollywood celebrities like Manish Malhotra, Dia Mirza, Neetu Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar also wished Shaheen in the comment section.

Shaheen had earlier shared an emotional note after Alia and Ranbir welcomed their baby girl on November 6. She shared the news on social media and has written in the caption, “I may never stop weeping. Our little bean is finally here and life has forever changed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Alia recently unveiled the name of their daughter and announced via social media that they have given her the name Raha. She also explained the meaning behind the name and wrote in the caption, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form, means divine path. In Swahili she is Joy, in Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, in Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, It also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.