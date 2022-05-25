Alia Bhatt wishes ‘father’, ‘best friend’ and ‘mentor’ Karan Johar on his 50th birthday, shares unseen pictures of the filmmaker

Filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating his 50th birthday today. On the occasion, his prodigy Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday wish for her ‘father’, ‘best friend’ and ‘mentor’. Alia also shared pictures of Karan at her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. In one photo, Karan is seen planting a kiss on Alia’s cheek while in another photo, the actor and filmmaker are seen sharing a light moment. She also shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan.

Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, “To the most generous soul I know! .. to the man who is my father .. my best friend .. and my mentor!(displayed in these pictures respectively) HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY K! ✨✨✨✨I pray and wish for only love peace and joy in your life, you deserve it all and much much more for all the light and goodness you bring into peoples lives!!!I love you more than this Instagram post can ever handle 😘😘😘😘.”

Several other celebrities took to social media to wish Karan Johar on his birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback photo with KJo and wrote, “I don’t know are we pouting?sucking our cheeks in …well what the hell ..it’s us …you and me …me and you..forever…a love like no other….let’s dance tonite like never before …cause it’s my sweethearts birthday♥️Happy 50 @karanjohar …♥️No one like you ♥️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Karan’s good friend Malaika Arora posted a video of herself and the filmmaker showing off their fabulous fashion game. She captioned the video, “Happy 50th to the one n only @karanjohar ❤️ ❤️❤️#heartofgold.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of himself and Karan Johar from the sets of Lust Stories. Sharing the photo, Vicky wrote, “Happiest Birthday to you Karan! Hope you have a year full of love, laughter and success. 🤗❤️.”

Anushka Sharma too shared a picture of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director and wrote, “Happy birthday Karan! Wishing you love and light always 💫.”

Karan Johar rang in his birthday, on Tuesday night, surrounded by his family members and close friends. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Gauri Khan, Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra among others attended the celebration.

KJo has planned a big birthday bash today. He will be celebrating his special day with the who’s who of the Indian entertainment industry. The party will be held at Mumbai’s Yash Raj Studios. According to a source close to the filmmaker, the birthday party setup will be designed by Amrita Mahal.

The source shared, “Karan Johar will turn 50 on May 25th. To celebrate this milestone, he would be hosting a grand bash at Yash Raj Studios. While the theme of the party is black and bling, the entire setup of the bash will be designed by Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. All the top names from the film industry are expected to celebrate the big day with Karan Johar.”

On the work front, Karan Johar’s latest offering as a film producer is Raj Mehta’s Jugjugg Jeyo, starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He will make his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.