Alia Bhatt’s mangalsutra has deep Ranbir Kapoor connection, see pictures of her massive wedding ring

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Bandra, Mumbai, on Thursday. The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and family, including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Kan, Karisma Kapoor. In the many photos and videos from the cake cutting ceremony that have been circulating online, Alia Bhatt’s wedding ring can be spotted.

Spot it here:

The actor wore a hand-dyed ivory organza sari embroidered with fine tilla work and an embroidered handwoven tissue veil. She also paired it with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery featuring uncut diamonds and hand-strung pearls. She wore uncut diamond necklace and earrings and both her hands were laden with bangles and kadas. Alia’s mangalsutra featured black beads and a gold chain. There was also a teardrop diamond pendant with the infinity sign. It’s a well-known fact that Ranbir Kapoor has an attachment to the infinity sign, and the number 8.

After the wedding, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared photos. In her caption she wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

The couple fell in love while shooting for Brahmastra, and have been dating for over five years. Kareena Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Riddhima Kapoor among others took to Instagram and wished the couple all the best.