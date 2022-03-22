Alia Bhatt was called Amitabh Bachchan on Gangubai Kathiawadi sets, reveals writer Utkarshini Vashishtha

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been garnering positive reviews, with many praising Alia Bhatt’s impactful performance. The film has also managed to mint moolah at the box office.

In a recent interview with Khul Ke, writer Utkarishini Vashishtha revealed how she got involved with the film. Utkarishini stated that her journey of Gangubai Kathiawadi began a long time ago when she met filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of a TV show where she was part of the creative team.

Later, she met the filmmaker to express her desire to be a writer. Bhansali gave her a book on Gangubai and asked her to write ten scenes based on it. Impressed by her skills, Utkarishini was soon hired to write the ambitious project.

Later in the interview, Utkarshini Vashishtha also lauded Alia Bhatt‘s contribution to Gangubai Kathiawadi and said everyone on the sets was in awe of her talent.

“Nobody better than Alia could have portrayed this character with so much conviction. We used to call her Amitabh Bachchan on our set because of the command she had on herself and the character,” Utkarshini concluded.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari and Jim Sarbh.