scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Must Read

Alia Bhatt was called Amitabh Bachchan on Gangubai Kathiawadi sets, reveals writer Utkarshini Vashishtha

Gangubai Kathiawadi writer Utkarshini Vashishtha reveals the reason behind why lead star Alia Bhatt was called Big B on the sets.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 22, 2022 8:42:04 pm
alia bhattAlia Bhatt in a still from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been garnering positive reviews, with many praising Alia Bhatt’s impactful performance. The film has also managed to mint moolah at the box office.

In a recent interview with Khul Ke, writer Utkarishini Vashishtha revealed how she got involved with the film. Utkarishini stated that her journey of Gangubai Kathiawadi began a long time ago when she met filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of a TV show where she was part of the creative team.

Later, she met the filmmaker to express her desire to be a writer. Bhansali gave her a book on Gangubai and asked her to write ten scenes based on it. Impressed by her skills, Utkarishini was soon hired to write the ambitious project.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Later in the interview, Utkarshini Vashishtha also lauded Alia Bhatt‘s contribution to Gangubai Kathiawadi and said everyone on the sets was in awe of her talent.

“Nobody better than Alia could have portrayed this character with so much conviction. We used to call her Amitabh Bachchan on our set because of the command she had on herself and the character,” Utkarshini concluded.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari and Jim Sarbh.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 22: Latest News

Advertisement