Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji seek blessings at gurudwara ahead of Brahmastra poster launch, see photos

It’s a big day for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans as the first motion poster of Brahmastra is set to launch. The makers have planned a special fan event in Delhi today, kickstarting the release campaign of the much-awaited film. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has been in the making for four years now and is set to release next year.

Ahead of their special event, Alia and Ayan headed to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in the national capital to seek the almighty’s blessing. The actor shared photos from their visit and used the Sikh phrase ‘ੴ’ (ek oankār) as the caption, adding “blessings.. gratitude .. light 🙏☀️.”

Ayan also shared a photo from what seemed like Lord Shiva’s shrine. As per the photo, the director kept his script and a copy of the poster at the altar. He wrote, “Blessings 🙏💥” in the caption.

Last week, while giving a glimpse of the world of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji had shared a still from the film where Ranbir Kapoor is playing with fire. “TheTimeFeelsRight Two and a half years ago, I started this Instagram journey, with Brahmāstra’s Release a few months away. Then, we needed more time to perfect the movie. Then, I fell off Instagram. Then, the world stopped for a while,” he wrote.

The Wake Up Sid director further added that it was time to share the film with his audience, “Through all of this, every single day, Brahmāstra has been ON ! Growing with all the love and dedication it has needed ! Waiting patiently for its Time. That Time is Here. The Time to start sharing Brahmāstra. The Time to launch something from Brahmāstra. The Time for ‘another’, but this time – Final Release Date! And to do it all, in a way, that’s as exciting and as special as the movie experience, we have given our lives to create! Really really soon.”

Brahmastra’s team started shooting the film on February 1, 2019, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Then a 20-day schedule started in the Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort in Varanasi on July 30, 2019. The much-awaited film’s release has been delayed multiple times, owing to post-production demands and then the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Karan Johar-backed modern-mytho drama is expected to release theatrically early next year, across five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the stellar ensemble also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.