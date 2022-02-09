Alia Bhatt is a vision in white as she promotes Gangubai with ‘Edward bhai,’ see photos

Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt has been on a promotion spree lately. The actor recently took to Instagram to share some photos of herself from a new photoshoot. Posing with her beloved cat Edward, Bhatt looked gorgeous in an all-white saree.

Captioning the post, “Edward bhai and Gangubai,” along with a white heart emoji, the Bollywood star reminded her fans of the release date of upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. As is usually the case with Bhatt’s post, fans soon began reacting to her latest images with flattering compliments and emojis. Her celebrity friends Varun Dhawan and Malaika Arora joined the fandom by hitting a quick like on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

The trailer of the movie released a few days ago, and the video received a largely positive response from the actor’s colleagues and admirers. However, a few pointed out that Alia looked a bit too young to pull off such a dynamic character who is very influenced by her experience working as a sex-worker.

The film had wrapped shoot in June last year. Alia, at the time, had taken to Instagram to share the news and written, “This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting Covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir!”

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi also features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. It will release in theatres on February 25.