Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Rani Mukerji win big at Maharashtra Achievers’ Awards 2019

Maharashtra Achievers' Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, who turns a year older today, collected the Entertainer of the Year (Female) award. Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and Rani Mukerji among others also graced the gala event.

Maharashtra Achiever’s Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Rani Mukerji attended the event on Thursday.

Thursday evening witnessed the coming together of some B-town celebrities for the Maharashtra Achievers’ Awards ceremony held in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rani Mukerji, Rajkummar Rao and Ekta Kapoor among others graced the gala event.

Alia, who turns a year older today, collected the Entertainer of the Year (Female) award. The young actor garnered a lot of praise for her 2018 film Raazi. Her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal took home the Excellence in Acting (Male) award.

At the event, Rani Mukerji and TV actor Ravi Dubey also sang the birthday song for Alia.

Rajkummar Rao attended the event with girlfriend Patralekhaa. Our shutterbug also caught Paltan actor Harshvardhan Rane and Rhea Chakraborty at the event.

Here’s the list of winners:

Entertainer of the Year: Rajkummar Rao
Outstanding Contribution to Music: Bappi Lahiri
Best TV actor of the Year: Ravi Dubey
Creative Powerhouse award: Ekta Kapoor
Excellence in Acting (Male): Vicky Kaushal
Global Icon of the Year: Priyanka Chopra
Most Powerful Performer of the Year: Rani Mukerji
Entertainer of the Year (Female): Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked lovely at the Maharashtra Achiever’s Awards. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Vicky Kaushal clicked at the Maharashtra Achiever’s Awards. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rajkummar Rao was photographed at the Maharashtra Achiever’s Awards on Thursday. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Patralekha attended the Maharashtra Achiever’s Awards with Rajkummar Rao. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rani Mukerji looked beautiful at the Maharashtra Achiever’s Awards (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Outstanding Contribution to Music Award went to Bappi Lahiri. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra at the Maharashtra Achiever’s Awards. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Harshvardhan Rane at the Maharashtra Achiever’s Awards. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rhea Chakraborty at Maharashtra Achiever’s Awards (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In 2019, Alia Bhatt will feature in period drama Kalank, also starring Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. She recently joined the cast of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, also starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

