Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Rani Mukerji win big at Maharashtra Achievers’ Awards 2019

Thursday evening witnessed the coming together of some B-town celebrities for the Maharashtra Achievers’ Awards ceremony held in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rani Mukerji, Rajkummar Rao and Ekta Kapoor among others graced the gala event.

Alia, who turns a year older today, collected the Entertainer of the Year (Female) award. The young actor garnered a lot of praise for her 2018 film Raazi. Her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal took home the Excellence in Acting (Male) award.

At the event, Rani Mukerji and TV actor Ravi Dubey also sang the birthday song for Alia.

Rajkummar Rao attended the event with girlfriend Patralekhaa. Our shutterbug also caught Paltan actor Harshvardhan Rane and Rhea Chakraborty at the event.

Here’s the list of winners:

Entertainer of the Year: Rajkummar Rao

Outstanding Contribution to Music: Bappi Lahiri

Best TV actor of the Year: Ravi Dubey

Creative Powerhouse award: Ekta Kapoor

Excellence in Acting (Male): Vicky Kaushal

Global Icon of the Year: Priyanka Chopra

Most Powerful Performer of the Year: Rani Mukerji

Entertainer of the Year (Female): Alia Bhatt

In 2019, Alia Bhatt will feature in period drama Kalank, also starring Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. She recently joined the cast of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, also starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.