Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan win big at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2018

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aryan and Ishaan Khatter on Thursday evening walked the orange carpet of the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018.

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Varun Dhawan graced the orange carpet at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aryan and Ishaan Khatter on Thursday evening walked the orange carpet of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2018. From the looks of it, it seems the celebrities had a great time at the awards night. Sonakshi and Varun also performed at the gala night.

Alia Bhatt was honoured with the Favourite Actor (Female) award and Varun Dhawan won the Favourite Actor (Male) Award. Talking about the awards, the October actor said, “Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards is a special award like none other that celebrates kids. It is always fun performing with and for the kids along with their favourite toons. This year too my act was unique with it being an adventurous aerial act and is sure to be loved by all. Apart from the performance being slimed green was super fun and as always, brought out the child in me.”

Alia, who took home the award for the second time in a row, said, “Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards is like home now since I have been a part of this super cool event for the last 3 years. Performing for my young fans is always fun and each year of this unique awards has been much more entertaining and exciting than the previous. Being recognized by kids and being slimed as a mark of honour was a lot of fun and an amazing experience.”

Alia Bhatt strikes a pose with Nicktoons at the Kids Choice Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha performed at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone with Nicktoons. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ishaan Khatter won a special award at at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kartik Aryan at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018.(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Maniesh Paul was awarded with Sultan of the stage award. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Huma Qureshi also attended the Kids Choice Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Favourite Movie Actor (Male) – Varun Dhawan
Favourite Movie Actor (Female) – Alia Bhatt
Favourite Bollywood Movie – Tiger Zinda Hai
Favourite Bollywood Movie Song – Swag Se Swagat – Tiger Zinda Hai
Favourite Dancing Star – Tiger Shroff
Favourite TV Character (Male)Dilip Joshi as Jethalal – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Favourite TV Character (Female) – Munmun Dutta as Babita Iyer – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Favourite TV Show – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Favourite Child Entertainer on TV – Aakriti Sharma as Kulfi – Kulfi Kumar Bajewala
Favourite Entertainer (Films) – Varun Dhawan
Favourite Show On Kids Channel – Shin Chan
Favourite Indian Toon Character – Motu
Favourite Mobile Game – Subway Surfers
Special Award: Ishaan Khatter – new kid on the block
Special Award: Maneish Paul – Sultan of the stage
Special Award: Deepika Padukone – Powerhouse performer of the year
Special Award: Mazedaar Judge- Huma Qureshi

