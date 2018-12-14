Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan win big at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2018

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aryan and Ishaan Khatter on Thursday evening walked the orange carpet of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2018. From the looks of it, it seems the celebrities had a great time at the awards night. Sonakshi and Varun also performed at the gala night.

Alia Bhatt was honoured with the Favourite Actor (Female) award and Varun Dhawan won the Favourite Actor (Male) Award. Talking about the awards, the October actor said, “Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards is a special award like none other that celebrates kids. It is always fun performing with and for the kids along with their favourite toons. This year too my act was unique with it being an adventurous aerial act and is sure to be loved by all. Apart from the performance being slimed green was super fun and as always, brought out the child in me.”

Alia, who took home the award for the second time in a row, said, “Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards is like home now since I have been a part of this super cool event for the last 3 years. Performing for my young fans is always fun and each year of this unique awards has been much more entertaining and exciting than the previous. Being recognized by kids and being slimed as a mark of honour was a lot of fun and an amazing experience.”

The new kid on the block, @imIshaanKhatter is here to join us at #KCAIndia18 pic.twitter.com/XPu3qbeI42 — Nickelodeon India (@NickIndia) December 13, 2018

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Favourite Movie Actor (Male) – Varun Dhawan

Favourite Movie Actor (Female) – Alia Bhatt

Favourite Bollywood Movie – Tiger Zinda Hai

Favourite Bollywood Movie Song – Swag Se Swagat – Tiger Zinda Hai

Favourite Dancing Star – Tiger Shroff

Favourite TV Character (Male) – Dilip Joshi as Jethalal – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Favourite TV Character (Female) – Munmun Dutta as Babita Iyer – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Favourite TV Show – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Favourite Child Entertainer on TV – Aakriti Sharma as Kulfi – Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

Favourite Entertainer (Films) – Varun Dhawan

Favourite Show On Kids Channel – Shin Chan

Favourite Indian Toon Character – Motu

Favourite Mobile Game – Subway Surfers

Special Award: Ishaan Khatter – new kid on the block

Special Award: Maneish Paul – Sultan of the stage

Special Award: Deepika Padukone – Powerhouse performer of the year

Special Award: Mazedaar Judge- Huma Qureshi