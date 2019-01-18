Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan wrap up shooting for Kalank

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have wrapped up the shooting of Kalank. The actors took to their Instagram accounts to announce the same.

Bhatt wrote, “& it’s a film wrap for Varun on KALANK.. Our 4th film completed together and he still manages to surprise me with his hard work and crazy energy everyday.. Also manages to make me laugh like a crazy person by just being himself.. I can’t can’t can’t wait for you guys to see the stuff he’s done with his character in the film!!!! 🙌💫⭐️ 💃🏻🌞#KALANK.”

Dhawan also shared a post on Instagram. He wrote, “Wrapped @abhivarman motion picture #KALANK last night. It’s my 4 th film with @aliaabhatt wow and it always feels like it’s new. She’s amazing in the film but one thing she’s done great is run very well and I’m proud of her lol. She knws she’s my favourite but Shanaya,Kavya, Vaidehi and …. wait for it u guys are gonna be as blown away as I was by her.All our fans we work dam hard just to make sure we don’t let u down and hope we dont. First time working with Adi,sona,madhuri maam and Sanju sir has been top class. This cast and crew has put in every thing. Also @karanjohar and #sajidsir are the best bosses to have. Get ready for our biggest film and my toughest role #kalank”

Abhishek Varman’s directorial Kalank is slated to release on April 19, 2019.

2019 will be a busy year for Alia Bhatt as she has some interesting films lined up.

The actor will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh. Besides Kalank, alongside Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene among others, Alia also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.