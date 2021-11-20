Alia Bhatt shines in red, Vaani Kapoor lets her hair down at Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan’s mehendi. See photos and videos

Actor Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are all set to get married. On Friday, the two celebrated their Mehendi function, which was attended by Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Krystle D’souza, Athiya Shetty and others. Many photos and videos from the event are going viral on the social media platforms. In one of the videos, Alia, Athiya and Vaani are seen grooving together, while in another, Anushka is seen entering the venue on Dhol beats. As the bride-to-be entered the dance floor, she was seen dancing to “Tareefan” song.

One of the photos featured Aditya Seal where the actor flaunted his mehendi. He had Anushka’s name written over it. Alia, dressed in a red gown, can also be seen posing with her friends at the bash.

Here's a perfect picture of Alia Bhatt from the wedding venue. (Photo: @doll_daks/Instagram)

A candid picture of Aditya Seal from the mehendi function.

A candid picture of Aditya Seal from the mehendi function.(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Vaani Kapoor was one of the guests at the mehendi function. (Photo: @doll_daks/Instagram)

Here's bride-to-be Anushka Ranjan. (Photo: @doll_daks/Instagram)

A picture of the bride-to-be and her bridesmaid. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Aditya proposed to Anushka in Paris in October 2019.

The couple recently spoke to Bombay Times about their wedding plans and said, “We wanted to get married sooner, but then we waited for the pandemic to get over. I used to live in Bandra earlier, but after my father passed away in the pandemic, I found an apartment in Anushka’s building, so my mother and I will be close to Anushka’s parents in Andheri,” Aditya said.

Anushka added, “I have never wanted a big fat wedding, and I am happy we are having a small celebration with close friends. Also, I am not someone who will fuss over her lehenga or take days to decide on songs for my sangeet! In fact, I was not really thinking of marriage now, but my sister suggested that if not now, when? I come from a family background where my parents had never made it mandatory to get married at a certain age. It was all about work and doing what I like. The feeling of becoming a wife hasn’t sunk in yet, but I am happy that I will be with someone I have loved and known for a long time now and everyone around me is happy, too. That’s ideal.”

Aditya and Anushka are set to get married on November 21.