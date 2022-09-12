scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt turns cheerleader for Ranbir Kapoor, says love is the biggest ‘astra’

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and posted candid pictures of Ranbir Kapoor from a recent fan meet.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir KapoorAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's film Brahmastra had a huge opening weekend.

Amid boycott calls, Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has struck gold at the box office. In the movie, Alia plays the role of Isha and Ranbir is the mighty Shiva and fans are loving their chemistry.

Recently, Ranbir interacted with fans and thanked the audience for loving Brahmastra. Dotting wife Alia took to her Instagram story and posted Ranbir’s pictures from the fan meet. In one of the stories, she wrote, “Shiva,” with a heart emoticon. In another story, she wrote, “Pyar se bada aur koi Astra nahi hai iss duniya mein.”

Director Ayan Mukerji is currently excited and happy about the fact that Brahmastra has gotten off to a great start at the box office. He took to Instagram and wrote, “The Acceptance from Audiences – is the only reward we work for at the movies. The Future of the Brahmāstra Trilogy, and the Astraverse, eventually lies in the hands of our Audience, and this weekend we have received back from them… Light – for the years of work that went into this Venture!”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

He added, “I feel proud that we managed to create a great energy at the cinemas over the last 3 days, with people coming out and sitting together jointly – to watch a very new kind of movie for our Cinema, one which takes Technology to the next level, and does it while retaining the soul of Indian culture and spirituality.”

Brahmastra was released on September 9. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Shah Rukh Khan has made a cameo appearance in the movie.

