Alia Bhatt turns bridesmaid at a BFF’s wedding, dances on ‘Genda Phool.’ See 12 inside photos

Alia Bhatt, along with her besties Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Devika Advani, Kripa Mehta, and a few others attended a close friend, Rhea Khurana’s wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan recently.

Alia shared several photos from the wedding. While in one picture, Alia is seen with her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, there are several more photos that have been shared on social media. “We keep this love in a photograph, we make these memories for ourselves ♥️,” read Alia’s post caption.

Alia Bhatt shared another happy click with her girls on her Instagram story. The actor looked stunning in pink. The girl gang gave some major bridesmaid goals as they danced to a few hit tracks. In a video from the wedding, Alia and others can be seen dancing on Badshah’s hit track “Genda Phool”. “Jalebi Baby” was another track on which the girls performed.

See dance videos of Alia Bhatt here:

Devika Advani and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared many photos too on their Instagram story.

See all the inside photos from Alia Bhatt’s BFF’s wedding:

Alia with her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) Alia with her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia shared some photos from the wedding. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) Alia shared some photos from the wedding. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt with her girls. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) Alia Bhatt with her girls. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia and Meghna Goyal’s selfie game. (Photo: /Instagram) Alia and Meghna Goyal’s selfie game. (Photo: /Instagram)

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made a few posts too. (Photo: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram) Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made a few posts too. (Photo: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram)

Akansha Ranjan with the bride Rhea Khurana. (Photo: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram) Akansha Ranjan with the bride Rhea Khurana. (Photo: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram)

Devika Advani shared more photos in her Instagram story. (Photo: Devika Advani/Instagram) Devika Advani shared more photos in her Instagram story. (Photo: Devika Advani/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt shared this photo on her Instagram story. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) Alia Bhatt shared this photo on her Instagram story. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia all smiles with her gang. (Photo: Kripa Mehta/Instagram) Alia all smiles with her gang. (Photo: Kripa Mehta/Instagram)

Alia, Akansha and Devika Advani. (Photo: Devika Advani/Instagram) Alia, Akansha and Devika Advani. (Photo: Devika Advani/Instagram)

This is another photo from the wedding. (Photo: Devika Advani/Instagram) This is another photo from the wedding. (Photo: Devika Advani/Instagram)

Looks like everyone had a blast! On the work front, Alia Bhatt is looking forward to the release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy-drama Brahmastra, where she will be seen sharing screen space with boyfriend and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal parts.