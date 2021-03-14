Alia Bhatt turns bridesmaid at a BFF’s wedding, dances on ‘Genda Phool.’ See 12 inside photos

Updated: March 14, 2021 3:38:40 pm
Alia Bhatt, along with her besties Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Devika Advani, Kripa Mehta, and a few others attended a close friend, Rhea Khurana’s wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan recently.
Alia shared several photos from the wedding. While in one picture, Alia is seen with her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, there are several more photos that have been shared on social media. “We keep this love in a photograph, we make these memories for ourselves ♥️,” read Alia’s post caption.
Alia Bhatt shared another happy click with her girls on her Instagram story. The actor looked stunning in pink. The girl gang gave some major bridesmaid goals as they danced to a few hit tracks. In a video from the wedding, Alia and others can be seen dancing on Badshah’s hit track “Genda Phool”. “Jalebi Baby” was another track on which the girls performed.
See dance videos of Alia Bhatt here:
Devika Advani and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared many photos too on their Instagram story.
See all the inside photos from Alia Bhatt’s BFF’s wedding:
Looks like everyone had a blast! On the work front, Alia Bhatt is looking forward to the release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy-drama Brahmastra, where she will be seen sharing screen space with boyfriend and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal parts.
