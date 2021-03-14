scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 14, 2021
Sunday special

Alia Bhatt turns bridesmaid at a BFF’s wedding, dances on ‘Genda Phool.’ See 12 inside photos

Alia Bhatt, besties Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Devika Advani, Kripa Mehta, and a few others were seen in inside photos and videos from Rhea Khurana's wedding.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 14, 2021 3:38:40 pm
alia Bhatt turns bridesmaid at a BFF wedding, dance on 'Genda Phool 13 inside photosAlia Bhatt all smiles with her girls at friend Rhea Khurana's wedding. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt, along with her besties Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Devika Advani, Kripa Mehta, and a few others attended a close friend, Rhea Khurana’s wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan recently.

Alia shared several photos from the wedding. While in one picture, Alia is seen with her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, there are several more photos that have been shared on social media. “We keep this love in a photograph, we make these memories for ourselves ♥️,” read Alia’s post caption.

Alia Bhatt shared another happy click with her girls on her Instagram story. The actor looked stunning in pink. The girl gang gave some major bridesmaid goals as they danced to a few hit tracks. In a video from the wedding, Alia and others can be seen dancing on Badshah’s hit track “Genda Phool”. “Jalebi Baby” was another track on which the girls performed.

See dance videos of Alia Bhatt here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FAN PAGE 🤍 (@hereforaliaabhatt)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FAN PAGE 🤍 (@hereforaliaabhatt)

Devika Advani and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared many photos too on their Instagram story.

See all the inside photos from Alia Bhatt’s BFF’s wedding:

alia bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Alia with her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) alia with friends Alia shared some photos from the wedding. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) Alia Bhatt with her girls. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) Alia and Meghna Goya Alia and Meghna Goyal’s selfie game. (Photo: /Instagram) Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. pic Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made a few posts too. (Photo: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram) Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Akansha Ranjan with the bride Rhea Khurana. (Photo: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram) alia at the wedding Devika Advani shared more photos in her Instagram story. (Photo: Devika Advani/Instagram) Alia Bhatt shared this photo on her Instagram story. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) alia, kripa mehta Alia all smiles with her gang. (Photo: Kripa Mehta/Instagram) Devika Advani, alia, akansha Alia, Akansha and Devika Advani. (Photo: Devika Advani/Instagram) wedding This is another photo from the wedding. (Photo: Devika Advani/Instagram)

Looks like everyone had a blast! On the work front, Alia Bhatt is looking forward to the release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy-drama Brahmastra, where she will be seen sharing screen space with boyfriend and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal parts.

