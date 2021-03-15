scorecardresearch
Monday, March 15, 2021
Alia Bhatt turns 28: Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor lead Bollywood in wishing ‘the coolest girl’, see all posts

Alia Bhatt Birthday: As the RRR actor turns 28 today, family members Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor shared warm wishes for her on their social media.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
March 15, 2021 1:11:45 pm
alia bhatt birthdayAlia Bhatt celebrates her 28th birthday on March 15. (Photo: Alia/Instagram)

Young star Alia Bhatt has turned 28 today, and is being showered with love and wishes from her close ones on social media. Mother Soni Razdan, sister Poooja Bhatt, boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu and his cousin Kareena Kapoor have shared some heartfelt messages for the RRR actor.

Sharing an Instagram story Neetu Kapoor called Alia the ‘coolest happiest girl’ who inspires everyone with positivity. Sharing a photo of the birthday girl dressed in white, Neetu wrote, “Happy birthday to the coolest happiest girl I know. Keep inspiring everyone with your positivity m strength. Love you loads.”

Mother Soni Razan, on the other hand praised her daughter’s special mind. Wishing her ‘sunshine’, the senior actor wrote, “The art of a people is a true mirror to their minds’ Jawaharlal Nehru. In that case my darling you have a very special mind … may it bloom and grow forever and may you also always like what you see in the mirror 🥰🥰🥰 Happy Birthday Sunshine ! Love you to bits and pieces and so much that they don’t have a number for that 💝💝💝💕💕💕🎁🎁🎁.”

Step-sister Pooja Bhatt, who is basking in the success of Bombay Begums, heaped praises on Alia. She shared a candid photo of the Raazi actor as she got ready to shoot. Adding an album of Alia’s praiseworthy work till now, Pooja wrote, “The girl I will always see off-screen before she transforms like a chameleon into the dazzling array of women she gives life to on screen! Happy Birthday Alia.. you make us all so damn proud! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Kareena Kapoor also wished Alia with a photo on her Instagram stories. “Happy birthday superstar, continue to shine like no one can,” she wrote.

Neetu Kapoor shared a lovely birthday message for son Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a lovely post for Alia Bhatt, calling her a 'superstar'.

 

 

 

Photos |Alia Bhatt parties on birthday with Deepika, Ranveer, Malaika

Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani and Ishaan Khatter also took to their Instagram stories to send in birthday wishes for Alia Bhatt. While beau Ranbir Kapoor is in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, Alia celebrated with her friends from the industry. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Ayan Mukerji celebrated with Alia at a house party hosted by Karan Johar.

On her birthday, the actor also treated fans to her first look as Sita from SS Rajamouli’s RRR — Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. The film marks the Telugu debut of Alia Bhatt, and also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. It is set to hit theatres on October 13, 2021. Apart from the magnum opus, she also has Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi in her kitty.

