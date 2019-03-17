Alia Bhatt to stun with her Kathak moves in Kalank

Alia Bhatt’s look as Roop in Kalank has already charmed her fans, and now the talented actor looks ready to enthral the audience with her dance moves. Alia, who is one of the leading actors of Bollywood at present, will be seen performing Kathak in Kalank’s first song that will soon hit the screens.

Alia shared a still from the song on Instagram with a caption that read, “A song that gave me sleepless nights, days & months is coming very very soon.. I think you can safely say that I have never been SO nervous for anything in my life.. *screams frantically and hides under bed* You may have to send a search party to find me🙈🌞Meanwhile watch this space for more.. 🙏🤞”

The actor has been taking training in the dance form for over a year now. In 2017, she had shared a photo of herself practising the dance form.

Music composer Pritam took to Twitter on Saturday night and wrote, “Working on the finishing touches on the sound for the first song of #kalank and @aliaa08 has killed it with her kathak moves.”

Kalank marks Alia’s ninth film with Dharma Productions. At the teaser launch of the film, Alia was teary-eyed. She said, “Kalank is an unbelievable journey. It is an honour to be a part of such a great cast. The film’s director Abhishek Varman is a very dear friend, and we all have put in a lot of hard work for this one.”

Directed by 2 States fame Abhishek Varman, Kalank is Karan Johar’s dream project. It was conceptualised by his late father Yash Johar fifteen years ago.

Talking about it, Karan had earlier said, “Kalank has been an emotional journey for me. It is a gem of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago and a film that was in a pre-production stage helmed by my father. I am now proud to pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of director Abhishek Varman. Kalank has a beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek.”

Kalank, also starring Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt among others, will release on April 17.