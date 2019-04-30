Student of the Year 2’s Hook Up Song: Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff track is another generic pop number

Student of the Year 2’s “Hook Up Song” is out, and apart from the stylised set and trendy costumes, there isn’t anything worth mentioning.

After all, there is nothing really one can write about the song whose lyrics go, “Le le le le le le mera number, baad mein message mujhko kar dena, khud ko samajh ke lucky mujhse hook up tu kar lena” (Take my number, ping me later. We will hook up later if you are lucky enough).

Any ingredient that makes a song worthwhile is lacking in this bland, generic and forgetful track. Tiger Shroff matches steps with Student Of the Year actor Alia Bhatt, and their chemistry is nothing to write home about.

Check out the song here:

The song has been composed by Vishal and Shekhar and sung by Neha Kakkar and Shekhar Ravjiani. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

The Karan Johar production venture has been helmed by Punit Malhotra. The movie stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, Samir Soni, Manoj Pahwa, Aditya Seal, Abhishek Bajaj and Farida Jalal.

Student Of the Year 2 will release on May 10.