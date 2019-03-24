Alia Bhatt thanks her ‘special one’ after bagging a Filmfare for Raazi

Alia Bhatt has been receiving a lot of love for her portrayal of Sehmat in the Meghna Gulzar directorial Raazi. The actor grabbed Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) award for Raazi at the recently held Filmfare awards.

Later, the 26-year-old shared a note on Instagram in which she penned a few words for the “special one” of her life. By the end of the note, she thanked the said person and wrote, “And last but not the least MY special one – the one that makes my heart smile and eyes shine ❤️ And shine I will.. Because there’s soo much to do in life.. And this is just the beginning.”

Alia started off the note by expressing her gratitude for filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, “A big feeling I have been feeling off-late is gratitude. Meghna Gulzar – to me first – Raazi and everything about Raazi is you. Your effort, your tears, your love, your care it’s you and just you. I love you main chick. The entire crew, all actors including my beautiful mother, Jaideep Ahlwat and Vicky Kaushal my Iqbal without whom this world wouldn’t have come alive. This is your win too so thank you.”

“I have so much to be thankful for. My mom and dad who has always let me breathe & been my friends first. My friends Ayan, Abhi, Kanch – my pillars – who are like my brothers and sisters. My sister Shaleen Bhatt for just being my sister. My team, my tribe – Grish, Punnu, Boru, Sanju, Ami, Amol, Sunil.. everything I achieve is yours first then mine,” Alia added.

Thanking Filmfare for the honour, the actor wrote, “Thank you for my award and for once again making me want to dream & scream… The audience the people that are the reason I or any of us are here.. I promise to always work as hard as I can to try and always entertain.”

“My mentor, my guardian angel and my fashion police… who tells me how proud he is but also how I need to stay simple… Thank you Karan for making my life so so so special…,” the Raazi star expressed her love for mentor Karan Johar before thanking her special one.

Although Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have never confirmed their relationship publically, the two have often hinted about the same on various platforms. The actors were also seen walking hand-in-hand at an event recently. In fact, they also posed together for a picture, which was later shared by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram profile with a caption that read, “AND moments like these make you forget all the stress 🥰 congratulations so proud n happy #filmfareawards #bestactor#bestactress.”