Alia Bhatt tells lovestruck Ranbir Kapoor that she has waited a long time for him, watch hilarious video

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to be getting married in the next couple of weeks, and the excitement in the air is palpable. As speculation about Ranbir’s bachelor party list, wedding venue, guest list for the functions continues to grow, Netflix India decided to cash in on the frenzy as well. The streaming giant shared an edited video of Ranbir and Alia.

In a clip taken from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranbir looks longingly at the camera, and the next scene, we see Alia saying, “You know how long I’ve waited for you?” The clip is from Alia’s film, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. Netflix captioned the video, “These two would make a great couple in real life.” Fans commented on the video sarcastically, “Ohh is it… Never thought that way yeah they might look a nice couple.” Another fan wrote, “I think Netflix has secretly got the broadcasting rights to telecast their marriage.”

Meanwhile, Twitter never disappoints and users have already started sharing memes about the upcoming wedding, that is yet to be confirmed by both parties. Referring to how Ranbir’s fanbase would react, one fan shared the famous Kangana Ranaut tweet from Queen, “Meri zindagi barbaad ho gayi!”

Others mentioned that Alia would make the ‘most beautiful’ bride, while some wrote that they were eager to see another ‘stunning bridal couple’. Meanwhile, others were busy making fan-edits of Ranbir and Alia’s wedding outfits.

If reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia are set to tie the knot in second week of April. ETimes quoted a source as saying, “Alia’s maternal grandfather N Razdan is in fragile physical condition and he expressed his desire to see Alia get married to Ranbir. Mr Razdan has also grown quite fond of Ranbir and loves him a lot.” Apparently, the couple will get married in Chembur.

However, Ranbir’s uncle, Randhir Kapoor denied all reports. He told HT, “I’m not in Mumbai right now, and I haven’t heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love while filming Brahmastra and started dating soon after. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s reception in 2018.