Alia Bhatt has a ‘2.0’ announcement up her sleeve, video of her workout session goes viral. Watch

Alia Bhatt welcomed her first child, Raha Kapoor, on November 6, and it appears this new mom will soon return to her professional commitments. Alia, who had a busy pregnancy as she promoted Brahmastra, shot for Netlflix’s Heart of Stone and released her debut production Darlings, has now shared a photo and hinted that she has an announcement.

Alia, posted a photo of hers, as she held two flowers and wrote, “2.0☀️Stay tuned..” While it is not clear that the announcement is about any of her upcoming films or related to her clothing brand or her production house-Eternal Sunshine Productions, fans are showering love on Alia’s photo.

“What’s happening??? 2.0 for what??? 👀👀👀,” wrote a fan, while another praised Alia called her, “Absolute cutie 🫶.”

In the video, Alia can be seen kneeling on the machine during the Pilates session. Fans are impressed by Alia’s dedication and her postpartum fitness journey. Alia had earlier shared a photo from her aerial yoga session where she posed upside down doing an inversion technique.

See Alia Bhatt’s new photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

A new video of Alia was recently shared by fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and is now doing the round of social media. Post her delivery, the actor is often seen practicing yoga and Pilates to stay fit.

In 2023, Alia is looking forward to the release of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh. She will also make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot.

See Alia Bhatt’s workout video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alia bhatt fanpage🕊️ (@aliabhatt.hottie)

This Sunday, Alia shared a click with her pet and wrote, “It’s a great Sunday to be ignored by your cat #notsohappysundays 🫠.”

Alia Bhatt has also been celebrating the awards and recognitions SS Rajamoul’s film RRR is getting in the US. Alia was seen in a cameo in the film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.