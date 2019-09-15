Alia Bhatt talks Takht with Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar spent their weekend discussing their upcoming much-anticipated collaboration, Takht.

The actor on Saturday took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her talks with Karan.

Takht, which has a screenplay by Sumit Roy and dialogues penned by Hussain Haidry, will be directed by Karan.

Set in the Mughal era, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Jahnvi Kapoor.

Alia shared an Instagram story which featured the director sitting in a chair in what appeared to be an office cabin.

The Raazi star wasn’t visible in the post but shared a sneak peek of a red mug with Takht written on it.

It appears that the film’s preparation have begun as both Alia and Ranveer were spotted outside Dharma Productions office on Saturday.

Takht marks Karan’s return to direction three years after the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.