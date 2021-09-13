Alia Bhatt talks about ‘progress over perfection’, leaves mother Soni Razdan shocked. See photos

Actor Alia Bhatt treated her fans to some happy photos of herself. In the pictures, which she shared on Instagram, she was seen in a yoga posture. Alia captioned the stills as “Progress over perfection.” She also used a hashtag that read, “Happy Monday.” As soon as she shared the photos, her fans and friends joined to compliment the Gully Boy actor. “This is a sign!!!! We must speak soon,” commented Zoya Akhtar. Alia’s perfect posture left Soni Razdan in shock. She expressed herself via several emojis in the comment section.

Alia’s new post came five days after a reel she shared on Instagram. The reel took fans behind-the-scenes of Darlings, which stars Alia in a pivotal role. The actor also debuts as a producer with the film. Alia wrapped Darlings earlier this month. “We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love,” she wrote along with an Instagram reel.

Darlings marks Alia’s maiden production venture. The film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. Darlings is said to be a comedy drama, which has been produced by Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

In July, Alia shared that while this is her debut production, she will always be an actor first. “I don’t know what it is. A night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body. I dream all night about messing up my lines, become jumpy and reach the sets 15 mins before time, fearing I’ll be late!” she wrote along with a picture post.

On the work front, Alia has Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Brahmastra in her kitty. Earlier this year, she announced her next titled Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead role. The Farhan Akhtar directorial is yet to go on floors.