Alia Bhatt says ‘dreamers never wake up,’ posts sun-kissed selfies. See photos

Actor Alia Bhatt on Saturday called herself a “dreamer” while dropping a new post on Instagram. The actor, who is currently under home quarantine after being tested positive for COVID-19, shared her sun-kissed selfies on the photo-sharing platform with a caption that read, “dreams never wake up.”

As soon as she posted the selfies, her well-wishers and friends bombarded the post with lovely comments. Jacqueline Fernandez posted “wow” on the picture while her fans posted heart and love-struck emojis in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

On Friday, Alia shared the Telugu teaser of her Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Gangubai Kathiawadi. “One Name. Million Emotions ♥️ Bringing to you a story of the woman who rose to power,” she wrote along with the video.

In March, Alia announced her production house Eternal Sunshine. Later, she announced the maiden production venture titled Darlings, which will be co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Darlings, set against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood in Mumbai, is said to be a story of a mother-daughter duo, who finds courage and love in exceptional circumstances. Alia, Shah Rukh and the rest of the team unveiled the film’s teaser, which ends with a “statutory warning”, “Offending women can be very dangerous for your health.” While Alia plays the role of a daughter in the film, the character of mother will be played by Shefali Shah.

Alongside Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia is looking forward to the release of Brahmastra and RRR.