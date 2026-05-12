Alia Bhatt stuns in ‘princess’ look at Cannes 2026 debut, watch

As the Cannes Film Festival 2026 begins today, fans have been eagerly waiting for celebrity looks to drop on the internet. Amongst the first Indian actors ready to walk the read carpet is Alia Bhatt. A video of the actor has surfaced on social media, in which she can be seen in a beautiful frock, walking with her team towards the red carpet. This is the second time Alia has attended the Cannes film festival.

While fans were impressed with Alia’s look, they couldn’t help but notice that L’Oreal Paris’ long-standing global brand ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seemingly ignored during their promotional campaign.

A new video of Alia at the French Riviera was shared by a Reddit user, with the caption, “Alia bhatt at Cannes film festival.” The actor can be seen in a simple and elegant princess dress, with light blue and green double grading. She opted for a ‘no jewellery’ look with minimal makeup and a decent bun. Fans were happy with her styling at Cannes, and flooded the comments section with praises.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt jets off to Cannes Film Festival 2026 in style, see photos

A fan wrote, “This type of youthful styling really suits! I wish she’d make this her regular style instead of going for a sexy smoldering look.” Another person commented, “This is sweet… Alia should stick to her natural styling and not try to copy others… That’s when she falters… This sweet pretty princessy vibe is totally something she is pulling off.” A third comment read, “Best styling of her so far. She needs to look at Lily Collin’s and Dakota Fanning when it comes to princess styles. Shes petite and fair. She should lean into those as her strengths.”

Alia bhatt at Cannes film festival

by

u/retrochips in

BollyBlindsNGossip

Loreal Paris is the official makeup partner at the Festival de Cannes 2026. Recently, the official Instagram page of the brand shared a video featuring giant posters of its brand ambassadors at the Hotel Martinez at Cannes. Along with Hollywood celebs Viola Davis, Eva Longoria and Helen Mirren, the brand chose to put Alia Bhatt’s poster, instead of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai’s fans weren’t happy about the snub, as the actor is one of the most recognised faces at the film festival, associated with the brand. A fan questioned, “Where is Aishwarya?” “Without Aishwarya L’OREAL nothing in India,” another comment read. “No matter how many ambassadors (even 100 alias) L’Oréal signs, none of them can match the timeless elegance and commanding presence that Aishwarya brings and that holds true even today,” a user noted.

Both Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt are expected to attend the Cannes Film Festival this year. Besides Aishwarya and Alia, other Indian celebrities including Aditi Rao Hydari, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ammy Virk and Karan Johar will also be walking the red carpet at the film festival.