Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: ‘Till date, my mother handles my money’

Alia Bhatt has seen more than her share of highs and lows in Bollywood. After a decade since her debut film Student Of The Year released, Alia is now considered one of the most bankable actors in the film industry, with several critically acclaimed films under her belt along with glowing commercial successes. Recently, the star revealed that she was paid Rs 15 lakh for her first film, and handed the cheque to her mother, Soni Razdan.

Speaking to mid-day, Alia, who was only 19 when she signed SOTY, said, “I deposited the cheque straight to my mother and very nicely said, ‘Mamma, you handle the money’. Till date, my mother handles my money,” she added. The film also starred Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra. While the film was a success and spawned a sequel, Karan Johar, who produced the film, recently opened up about his doubts regarding SOTY.

During Koffee With Karan, Karan revealed that he knew that no one expected a film to be logical if they saw that it was produced by him. He said that he sat with creative director Abhishek Varman four days into the shooting of the film. He then told Abhishek, “Why are we making this film? Have you read the script?’ Abhishek asked, ‘Karan, what are you doing?’ I suddenly decided to read the script cover to cover.”

Sidharth Malhotra, who was a guest on the show, had interjected, “You’re just under-valuing yourself.” Karan continued, “What we finally shot was very different from what the script actually was. We changed that. I don’t know what I was doing. I think I was drunk or something. I started shooting for the film and I was like why is the script so bad? Of course, it turned out to be an entertaining watch, but it had its own journey.”

Meanwhile Alia Bhatt continues to go from strength to strength. While Netflix film Darlings received much love, she has Brahmastra and her Hollywood release, Heart of Stone in the pipeline.